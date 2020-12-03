Linwood Panthers celebrate championship

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the season was shortened and safety measures were put in place to protect the players, coaches and fans, according to Panther League President John Franchini. “Our kids were just so happy to be able to play the game they love,” Franchini said. “The kids had a blast; they played the game in the pouring rain and it was such a great season.”

The Panthers' winning season would be an outstanding effort by any measure. What makes it even sweeter is the growth of the team. Four years ago, Linwood could not even field a JV or varsity squad. Franchini said the program had about 100 players and another 60 cheerleaders. “We are so thankful to our coaches, parents, families and the entire community for all their support. Four years ago, the Panthers only had a taxi and peewee program and we were on the brink of collapse. It was through the tireless effort of our families, volunteers, coaches and the Linwood community, we were able to rebuild the program into Panther Nation," the coach said. "This year marks back to back conference championship wins for our JV program, which went undefeated, the first time that has ever happened for the Panthers."