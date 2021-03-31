Linwood keeps local tax rate steady

LINWOOD — There will be no municipal tax rate increase for Linwood residents this year. City Council introduced a $13,047,214 municipal budget for 2021 at its March 24 meeting that holds the line on taxes. The total budget is down $676,387 from 2020 and reflects a tax rate of .929 cents per $100 of assessed property value. The budget slightly decreases the debt tax rate for 2021 to .039, down from .043 last year.

Councilman Matt Levinson presented the budget and explained the spending plan, while down overall, increases the operating budget for the municipality to $4,036,326. That is up from $3,942,030. Levinson highlighted the increased costs that have been passed on to the city. Increases in statutory costs, which include pensions, are up $62,204. Buildings and grounds costs are up $52,000 and the group health insurance increased $62,588.

Levinson said tax appeals and the decline in ratables continue to hit taxpayers in the wallet. The city’s net valuation is $930,606,100, a decrease from 2020 of $192,300 due to tax appeals. The city had 71 successful tax appeals in 2020 that resulted in $4,484,400 in lost ratables and $159,465 in lost tax revenue. Linwood Mayor Darren Matik said he is hopeful residential tax appeals will decrease significantly, citing the upward trend of local real estate values thus far this year. The tax collection rate was at its highest in several years at 98.76%.