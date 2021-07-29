Linwood Girl Scouts taking donations for local animal shelters

Three Girl Scouts from Troop #19711 in Linwood have decided to support local animal shelters for their Silver Award Project.

Tabby McGinty and Milla and Cassidy Rubinfine are creating a series of donation boxes to accept supplies for families looking toward adopting a pet. The donations will also go toward local shelters.

The scouts have setup several donation locations around the community that will be accepting the following items until Aug. 24: Old blankets, cat and dog toys, harnesses, cat litter, cat and dog treats, cat and dog food, leashes, old pet beds, poop bags, paper towels, pen nail clipper, collars and food bowls.

You can find the donation boxes at the following locations:

Shaggy Chic Boutique and Grooming, 1205 Tilton Rd, Northfield

The Bake Works, 1205 Tilton Rd #3, Northfield

Tilton Market, 1524 Tilton Rd, Northfield

Pampered Pet, 2607 Shore Rd, Northfield

Jessie’s of Linwood, 136 W Poplar Ave, Linwood

Linwood City Hall, 400 W Poplar Ave, Linwood