Linwood Fall Fest Oct. 22-24

LINWOOD — With Halloween a little more than a week away, this weekend will bring lots of fall fun for kids and adults to Linwood’s All Wars Memorial Park. The Board of Recreation is holding its annual Fall Fest, but this year the festivities will be spread out over three days.
“After not being able to have anything last year due to the pandemic, we are looking forward to seeing plenty of friends and neighbors and their kids at the Linwood Fall Fest,” said Park Director Tim Donovan.
Friday, Oct. 22 enjoy a free movie with the family at the park. Grab your lawn chair, a blanket, and get into the Halloween mood with a frightfully fun movie night. The Addams Family Movie brings the macabre extended Addams clan to a new home in a bland suburb. The animated full-length film features celebrity voiceovers like Charlize Theron as Morticia, Oscar Isaac as Gomez Addams, Snoop Dogg as Cousin Itt, and Bette Midler as Grandma. Donovan said the movie is free for everyone and snacks will be available for purchase at the snack bar and benefits the Mainland United Soccer club. The movie begins at 7 p.m.
Fall Fest continues Saturday, Oct. 23. There will be tractor rides at All Wars Memorial Park, from 3 to 6 p.m. Donovan said the tractor will take kids to a pumpkin patch that will be set up in the park and kids will be able to pick a pumpkin. There will also be farmers market vendors at the park as well as a bounce house and other inflatables.
Trunk or treat is set for 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at the park. Cars will be parked on Wabash Avenue along the bike path and the trick or treaters will be able to walk along and get goodies. Those who plan on setting up for the trunk or treat are requested to register with the Linwood Recreation Board. Donovan said this is so they know how many vehicles to expect for the event.
On Sunday, Oct. 24 there is a lot happening at All Wars Memorial Park. The Panthers football team will have its homecoming games (rescheduled from Oct. 16). Beginning at 3 p.m. there will be a Biergarten set up on the street hockey court. All proceeds from the Biergarten will benefit the Linwood Education Foundation. Donovan said the Biergarten is open only to those over 21 and they will be checking ID’s and the Linwood Police will have additional patrol officers in the park. There is a $5 charge for the cup and then several brands of brews. Patrons will be able to make a donation to the LEF when they make a selection. Also planned is a hot dog sale that benefits the Linwood Volunteer Fire Department. What goes better with a tasty hot dog than a cold beer and maybe some popcorn? Donovan said there will be a popcorn vendor as well.
Set up outside the hockey rink on the shell lot will be cornhole, compliments of Cornhole Craze in Somers Point as well as inflatable ax throwing.
Anyone who would like to register their vehicle for the trunk or treat event or volunteer to help with the Linwood Fall Fest fun and activities should contact the park director at tdonovan@linwoodcity.org