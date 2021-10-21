Linwood Fall Fest Oct. 22-24

Trunk or treat is set for 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at the park. Cars will be parked on Wabash Avenue along the bike path and the trick or treaters will be able to walk along and get goodies. Those who plan on setting up for the trunk or treat are requested to register with the Linwood Recreation Board. Donovan said this is so they know how many vehicles to expect for the event.

On Sunday, Oct. 24 there is a lot happening at All Wars Memorial Park. The Panthers football team will have its homecoming games (rescheduled from Oct. 16). Beginning at 3 p.m. there will be a Biergarten set up on the street hockey court. All proceeds from the Biergarten will benefit the Linwood Education Foundation. Donovan said the Biergarten is open only to those over 21 and they will be checking ID’s and the Linwood Police will have additional patrol officers in the park. There is a $5 charge for the cup and then several brands of brews. Patrons will be able to make a donation to the LEF when they make a selection. Also planned is a hot dog sale that benefits the Linwood Volunteer Fire Department. What goes better with a tasty hot dog than a cold beer and maybe some popcorn? Donovan said there will be a popcorn vendor as well.

Set up outside the hockey rink on the shell lot will be cornhole, compliments of Cornhole Craze in Somers Point as well as inflatable ax throwing.

Anyone who would like to register their vehicle for the trunk or treat event or volunteer to help with the Linwood Fall Fest fun and activities should contact the park director at tdonovan@linwoodcity.org