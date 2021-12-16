Linwood City Council pays tribute to former Mayor Don Vass

LINWOOD — It was a night to remember at the City Council meeting, Dec. 8. Former Linwood Mayor Don Vass came for what he thought was a recognition going to a friend.

He was quickly ambushed and invited to the front of council chambers because he was the one being recognized with a proclamation for his two decades at the helm of the city of Linwood. During his tenure, 1979-1999, Vass helped move the city forward during a period of rapid growth.

Central Square was established with its upscale shops, bringing shoppers to Linwood from all over. It was a time of new schools and new neighborhoods like Fisher Woods. Recreation was expanded with the conversion of the Shore Fast rail line into the bike path that became a model for other communities statewide.

The Vass years included expanding the Linwood Library and community center to its current home in the former Crestlea School. He envisioned the library as a place of learning, discussion and fellowship for generation to come.

Vass had a way to encourage volunteerism as well. The Linwood Historical Society was created under his tutelage and established a museum in the former Linwood School House.