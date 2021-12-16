Linwood City Council pays tribute to former Mayor Don Vass

LINWOOD — It was a night to remember at the City Council meeting, Dec. 8. Former Linwood Mayor Don Vass came for what he thought was a recognition going to a friend.
He was quickly ambushed and invited to the front of council chambers because he was the one being recognized with a proclamation for his two decades at the helm of the city of Linwood. During his tenure, 1979-1999, Vass helped move the city forward during a period of rapid growth.
Central Square was established with its upscale shops, bringing shoppers to Linwood from all over. It was a time of new schools and new neighborhoods like Fisher Woods. Recreation was expanded with the conversion of the Shore Fast rail line into the bike path that became a model for other communities statewide.
The Vass years included expanding the Linwood Library and community center to its current home in the former Crestlea School. He envisioned the library as a place of learning, discussion and fellowship for generation to come.
Vass had a way to encourage volunteerism as well. The Linwood Historical Society was created under his tutelage and established a museum in the former Linwood School House.
In recognition of the former mayor’s impact on the Linwood Library, City Council voted to rename the library the Donald B. Vass Linwood Library and Recreation Center. It was a complete surprise to Vass and he was visibly moved by the recognition. Councilman Todd Gordon read the resolution honoring Vass and said Vass was the reason he entered politics in Linwood. He thanked Vass for his guidance and wisdom.
Councilmembers one by one added accolades with June Byrnes, who heads the library committee saying she promises to continue to build on what Don Vass established at the library.
Matt Levinson remembered as a kid, getting resolutions for sports teams signed by Vass.
“It is really feels good to sign my name on a resolution that honors you,” said Levinson.
Todd Michael said, “As a kid, you were always the mayor and there is something very special about that to me.”
“We really do appreciate all that you have done to make this such a great place to live.” Mayor Darren Matik said he tries to follow Vass’s example and said, “Thank you for cementing the foundation we all strive for every day.”
Councilman honored
Linwood Councilman Todd Gordon chose not to seek another term. He has served on the governing body for 10 years and for 12 years prior as a member of the Linwood Zoning Board. He served as the liaison to the environmental commission, public safety, the administration committee and the duck pond committee. Infrastructure improvements and an eye for detail have been the hallmarks of Gordon’s time in office.
Matik called Gordon a guiding light for City Council.
“You kept us going in the right direction.” Councilwoman Stacy DeDomenicis said, “Todd is our hometown hero. He wants what we all want. He is a true friend to many and encourages others to volunteer.”
Changes in the Police Department
Chief Jason Weber will retire, effective Dec. 31, finishing off a 32-year career in Linwood. He is the only person in the Linwood Police Department to serve in every capacity.
He began as a dispatcher in 1990, hired by then-Mayor Vass. He was then hired as a patrolman in 1994, became a detective and was promoted to sergeant in 2003. In 2015, Weber was promoted to lieutenant and captain in 2020. He was promoted to deputy chief on January 1, 2021 and chief on May 26.
Weber had planned to retire a year ago, but when Matik asked him to stay on, he did not hesitate to stay on and provide stability. Weber thanked each member of Linwood City Council for working with him over the course of his career.
Stepping into the top cop spot in Linwood as the new Police Chief is Capt. Steve Cunningham, a seven-year veteran of the force.