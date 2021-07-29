Linwood Arboretum supporters voice concerns over city's drainage project

LINWOOD — The intersection of Oak and Wabash avenues is one of the lowest points in the city. Adjacent to the bike path and the Linwood Arboretum Annex, this site is a collection point for the city’s storm water system and runoff for blocks in all directions.

That also means the area is susceptible to getting inundated with water from a storm or even a quick heavy downpour. Plans by the city to remedy the problem had volunteers from the Linwood Arboretum upset that the project was going to detract from the natural beauty of the gardens.

Built with the encouragement of the late author and horticulturist, Dr. Allen Lacy, the Linwood Arboretum has been written about in The New York Times and the Philadelphia Inquirer for its variety of native species.

The original Linwood Arboretum is not affected, but the Annex, a portion of the open space at the corner of Oak and Wabash along the bike path where volunteers have extended the Arboretum and planted some trees and plants to beautify the area as well as naturally absorb as much water as possible, is affected.

Some of those plantings include a 15-foot white pine that as a seedling traveled on the Columbia Space Shuttle, and an ash tree that is now 30 feet tall and provides a canopy of shade over the whole area.