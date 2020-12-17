Linwood appoints acting police chief and captain

LINWOOD — City Council approved a resolution at its Dec. 9 meeting to appoint Jason Weber as the acting chief of the Linwood Police Department and to appoint Steve Cunningham as the acting captain.

Weber, a veteran of nearly 20 years with the Police Deptartment, has been serving as captain since April 2019.

Lt. Cunningham was appointed to the position of acting captain to fill Weber’s position.

Mayor Darren Matik said he had no comment as to why those acting appointments were made. John Hamilton is still listed as the city police chief.

City code, Article 14, says, "Any employee who shall have been serving in the capacity of senior officer in the absence of such senior officer and who shall have performed the duties thereof, for a continuous period of fifteen (15) calendar days, shall thereafter be entitled to compensation appropriate to such officer for the time so held, but said employee shall revert to his former rate of pay when returned to his former position." Weber will be paid $135,004, up from his salary of $122,731. Cunningham earned $117,316 as a lieutenant and that increases to $122,371. Those salaries are prorated.