Library to host community book talk and conversation

Thanks to a grant from the American Library Association’s Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries initiative, Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield will host a community book talk on Aug. 21.

This community conversation is open to all residents and will be held at the Birch Grove Park Bandstand. The book, “Palaces for the People: How Social Infrastructure Can Help Fight Inequality, Polarization, and the Decline of Civic Life” by Eric Klinenberg, is available at the library to check out.

Klinenberg takes us around the globe to show how social infrastructure is helping solve some of our most pressing challenges: isolation, education, political polarization, and more. This book and its subject matter will be used as a conversation starter for Northfield residents to discuss how municipal spaces like the public library, bike path, ball fields and Birch Grove Park can best serve to strengthen the community.

Participation in the community book talk and conversation is free.

“We hope that offering neighbors a space to engage in in-person dialog will strengthen our neighborhood. We want to bring local organizations and residents together to discuss how we can strengthen our social infrastructure to make the best use of our public spaces. Northfield has amazing resources for residents, we want to reengage community participation,” said Library Director Aubrey Hiers.