'Lets Light Up Somers Point' — a message from the mayor

We have been through some tough times during this past year, but the one thing we look forward to are the great festive displays that many of our citizens put on their homes during the Winter Holidays. So,with that in mind, someone came to me with an idea that will help encourage everyone to put up their best Christmas/Holiday lights and decorations, even if it's just a candle in your window, a wreath or a string of lights on your door, which will surely warm the hearts of everyone and foster a sense of peace and goodwill toward each other. It will show hope for better times which will be here soon.
I want to take this one step further and ask that if you do put lights out and want to share with the community, that you send your address to me and I will have a list created and posted on the city website (no names will be shown) so that people will come by your house and admire your work. Send to my email jglasser@spgov.org.
So, to everyone in our great town, I want to wish you all the very best during the upcoming holidays and a very healthy New Year, may God bless you all.
Somers Point Mayor Jack Glasser
