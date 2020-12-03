 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Lets Light Up Somers Point' — a message from the mayor
0 comments

'Lets Light Up Somers Point' — a message from the mayor

082919_nws_somerspoint (5)

‘It makes me proud to be mayor,’ says Jack Glasser, following the ceremonial ribbon cutting and opening of the transient marina at Higbee Avenue. The project spent years in development.

 LAUREN CARROLL / Multimedia Reporter

We have been through some tough times during this past year, but the one thing we look forward to are the great festive displays that many of our citizens put on their homes during the Winter Holidays. So,with that in mind, someone came to me with an idea that will help encourage everyone to put up their best Christmas/Holiday lights and decorations, even if it's just a candle in your window, a wreath or a string of lights on your door, which will surely warm the hearts of everyone and foster a sense of peace and goodwill toward each other. It will show hope for better times which will be here soon.

I want to take this one step further and ask that if you do put lights out and want to share with the community, that you send your address to me and I will have a list created and posted on the city website (no names will be shown) so that people will come by your house and admire your work. Send to my email jglasser@spgov.org.

So, to everyone in our great town, I want to wish you all the very best during the upcoming holidays and a very healthy New Year, may God bless you all.

Somers Point Mayor Jack Glasser

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editorial Administrative Assistant

Started working with the Press in the Circulation Department in 2006 and moved to Editorial in 2008. Previously worked in Circulation and Advertising at the Asbury Park Press.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News