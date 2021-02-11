Kendall Bettis, of Atlantic City, named Shore’s February Employee of Month

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center announced today that Kendall Bettis, stores clerk for materials management, was named its February Employee of the Month for consistently being a team player on any floor that she is assigned. Bettis has been with Shore since 2010 and has worked a variety of positions at Shore before joining materials management, including as a medical telemetry aide and sterile processing technician.

Bob Robertson, Administrative Director of Logistics said, “Kendall has a great attitude and work ethic, and always respects and cares for our patients and fellow staff. She has made an especially big impact in the maternity department, which values her work greatly.”

Bettis’s coworkers added that Kendall goes above and beyond to make sure that the maternity department is well stocked and they miss her when she isn’t there. In her free time, Kendall loves to garden, travel, listen to music, and spend time with her family. Bettis’s work ethic is unrivaled by many and her dedication to Shore does not go unnoticed. Kendall is deserving of this honor, and Shore is grateful for her service.