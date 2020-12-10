JRoss fitness studio welcomes all ages in Northfield

NORTHFIELD — Mayor Erland Chau welcomed a new business to the city recently and helped Jessica Ross cut the ribbon and open JRoss Fitness in a bright pink studio on Tilton Road.

“I always wanted to open a gym and I am thrilled to start this adventure to help people become their healthier self,” Ross said. A Galloway resident, Ross said the Tilton Road studio in Northfield is a convenient and central location for her clients.

Opening a new business is a risk. Add a pandemic on top of that, and it takes a leap of faith to decide now is the time to open. But Ross said her fitness business grew over the winter months and now was the right time for JRoss Fitness. A certified trainer for four years at the former Island Gym in Absecon, Ross said she took her fitness outdoors in April of this year.

She was meeting with clients at the track at Absegami High School. She came up with workouts, bleacher runs and a fitness regimen that helped to grow her original 20 clients to 77 by September simply through word of mouth.