JRoss fitness studio welcomes all ages in Northfield

NORTHFIELD — Mayor Erland Chau welcomed a new business to the city recently and helped Jessica Ross cut the ribbon and open JRoss Fitness in a bright pink studio on Tilton Road.
“I always wanted to open a gym and I am thrilled to start this adventure to help people become their healthier self,” Ross said. A Galloway resident, Ross said the Tilton Road studio in Northfield is a convenient and central location for her clients.
Opening a new business is a risk. Add a pandemic on top of that, and it takes a leap of faith to decide now is the time to open. But Ross said her fitness business grew over the winter months and now was the right time for JRoss Fitness. A certified trainer for four years at the former Island Gym in Absecon, Ross said she took her fitness outdoors in April of this year.
She was meeting with clients at the track at Absegami High School. She came up with workouts, bleacher runs and a fitness regimen that helped to grow her original 20 clients to 77 by September simply through word of mouth.
Ross said JRoss Fitness is technically a fitness studio. “We are different than a gym,” said Ross. “A fitness studio is more personal. We work with you, and we want you to see the results of your hard work. If weight loss is your reason for coming in, we want to help you reach your goal.” Ross said she knows what it is like to have to take the weight off: She shed over 70 pounds and she can help others reach their goal and help them maintain.
Jessica Ross is not alone in helping her clients get fit. Her brother Nate Ross is working with her. A college wrestler with a degree in exercise science, Nate Ross is also a strength and conditioning coach and a certified massage therapist.
JRoss Fitness offers small group and private classes.
“Some people really need to learn the proper way to work out so that their effort provides them with the best outcome,” Ross said. In keeping with all state-mandated protocols and safety regulations, class size is limited. They offer free weights, aerobics, amplified aerobics, high intensity interval training, boxing and kick boxing. There is booty camp to tighten that booty and killer core to define and tighten those abs. Membership at JRoss Fitness is month to month with no contract.
“If your health is not in place, then the rest of you can not be in a good place either. We welcome everyone,” said Ross. “We have clients from 16 to 74 years old, and we want to help them get healthy and stay healthy.”
JRoss Fitness is a unisex gym at 322 Tilton Road in Northfield, (in the former Rissy Roo’s Boutique.) Follow JRoss Fitness on Facebook or email jrossfit2020@gmail.com for more information.
