Jersey Shore Pops launch Summer Concert Series

SOMERS POINT — Linda Gentille and the Jersey Shore Pops will launch their 2022 Summer Concert Series with a special performance at 7 p.m. July 9 at the Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave.

The program, “Sass & Brass,” will feature Music Director and pianist Gentille, leading a talented Pops ensemble in a blend of classical and contemporary compositions. Joining the Pops will be guest artist Nicole Sasser, whose sultry voice and stirring trumpet solos have won fans nationwide.

The concert will be Nicole’s debut with the Jersey Shore Pops orchestra and will be her only New Jersey appearance for the year. Tickets are expected to sell out, so early ordering is suggested.

The theater has free parking for patrons next door. All tickets are $40 and available by calling 609-653-0553 or at gatewaybythebay.org.

Gentille also will perform several pieces with the Pops orchestra. When not conducting the Jersey Shore Pops, Gentille arranges music and travels the world with her own big band orchestra on luxury cruise lines and in performing arts centers across the United States. She conducts and performs more than 75 concerts each year with hundreds of musicians nationwide.

Her unique ability to adapt to various music styles from classical to jazz has made her a sought-after act in performing arts centers around the world.

The Jersey Shore Pops is a big band orchestra with a string section, modeled after the orchestras of the Frank Sinatra era. The orchestra was founded by Gentille in 2009. The orchestra features 25 musicians either born or based in New Jersey and has become the most popular orchestra at the shore for the past 10 years. Many Philly Pops fans patronize the Jersey Shore Pops Summer Concert Series when the Philly Pops is on vacation during the summer.