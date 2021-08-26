 Skip to main content
Jazz@the Point returns in Sept.
The Randy Brecker Quintet will headline the 2021 OceanFirst Foundation Jazz@thePoint Festival that will take place in Somers Point from Sept. 30 through Oct. 3.

Brecker will appear at the Gateway Playhouse on Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and the quintet will feature Ada Rovatti on sax, Dave Kikoski on piano, Steve La Spina on bass, and Steve Johns on drums.

Also appearing during this event will be:

Mike Ian and friends on Thursday, Sept. 30, at Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar, at 7:30 p.m.

The Nicole Glover Quartet on Friday, Oct. 1, at Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar at 7:30 p.m.

E. Shawn Qaissaunee Duo at Fitzpatrick’s Jewish Style Deli and Steak House on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 9 a.m.

Rick Germanson Duo at Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar on Sunday, Oct. 3 at noon.

Tickets for Randy Brecker are $30 if purchased prior to Sept. 18 and $40 in purchased thereafter. All other events are free.

For tickets, call the Gateway Playhouse at 609-653-0553. For additional information call the South Jersey Jazz Line at 609-289-0326.

The Ocean First Bank Jazz @ the Point Festival is made possible in part through the New Jersey State Council of the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts through the Local Arts Grant administered by Atlantic County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs Additional funding is provided by Shore Medical Center and Ocean First Bank.

For more information call 609-289-0326 or visit southjerseyjazz.org.

