Jazz@the Point returns in Sept.

The Randy Brecker Quintet will headline the 2021 OceanFirst Foundation Jazz@thePoint Festival that will take place in Somers Point from Sept. 30 through Oct. 3.
Brecker will appear at the Gateway Playhouse on Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and the quintet will feature Ada Rovatti on sax, Dave Kikoski on piano, Steve La Spina on bass, and Steve Johns on drums.
Also appearing during this event will be:
Mike Ian and friends on Thursday, Sept. 30, at Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar, at 7:30 p.m.
The Nicole Glover Quartet on Friday, Oct. 1, at Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar at 7:30 p.m.
E. Shawn Qaissaunee Duo at Fitzpatrick’s Jewish Style Deli and Steak House on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 9 a.m.
Rick Germanson Duo at Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar on Sunday, Oct. 3 at noon.
Tickets for Randy Brecker are $30 if purchased prior to Sept. 18 and $40 in purchased thereafter. All other events are free.
For tickets, call the Gateway Playhouse at 609-653-0553. For additional information call the South Jersey Jazz Line at 609-289-0326.
The Ocean First Bank Jazz @ the Point Festival is made possible in part through the New Jersey State Council of the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts through the Local Arts Grant administered by Atlantic County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs Additional funding is provided by Shore Medical Center and Ocean First Bank.