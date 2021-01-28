Its cookie time

NORTHFIELD — It is that time of year when the youngest entrepreneurs are setting up temporary shop at markets and neighborhood stores. Those entrepreneurs are of course the Girl Scouts and we are in the midst of the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Sale that runs through March 21.
On Saturday morning, as hopefuls lined up in the Northfield 7-Eleven on New Road and Jackson Avenue to buy Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets, Olivia Wilson of Brownie Troop 11052 in Northfield was thinking it was a good spot to sell Girl Scout cookies. So, she loaded up her wagon with boxes of Girl Scout cookies and continued the tradition of selling cookies that spans nearly 80 years and is still going strong.
Daniel Wilson, Olivia’s dad accompanied her and their hunch that lottery ticket shoppers are indeed hungry for cookies was a good one. The 8-year-old was busy making sales and giving change all while explaining the flavors of the cookies. “I like the S’mores, but my favorite are the new Toast-Yay cookies because they taste like French toast with icing,” Olivia said. She admitted she has tried a lot of the cookies as her mom is the troop leader.
Olivia said it is fun to sell cookies and fun to go camping her but favorite part of being in the Girl Scouts; “I get to help other people and I really like that part of scouting.”
The cookie flavors this year are traditional favorites like Shortbread, Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Sandwich cookies and Peanut Butter Patties. There are Caramel DeLites, S’mores, Lemonades and Toast-Yay. This year they added a gluten-free option with the Toffee-Tastic cookie, coming in at two cookies for 140 calories. The description is, “Toffee-Tastic is a rich buttery cookie with sweet, crunchy toffee bits,” according to girlscouts.org. Cookies are $5 per box.
The annual Girl Scout Cookie Sale funds programs for the girls that takes them from STEM classes, to workshops on conservation, to learning navigational skills and to singing around a campfire. For many young women, Girl Scouts is a once in a lifetime opportunity to embrace new experiences.
Like everything else, the pandemic has caused delays, cancellations and work-arounds. There will be fewer cookie stands this year due to the pandemic but Girl Scout cookie lovers should not fear; you can find cookie stands near you — get the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app or see girlscouts.org/en/cookies/all-about-cookies/How-to-Buy.html
What are the top five Girl Scout Cookie flavors?
1-Thin Mints
2-Caramel DeLites
3-Peanut Butter Patties
4-Peanut Butter Sandwiches
5-Shortbread