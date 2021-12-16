International publication highlights work of Shore providers

Once the patient’s symptoms subsided, the intubation procedure was canceled, and he was admitted to the ICU for observation. He had no further intervention and was able to be discharged just 28 hours after arriving at the emergency room with swelling and difficulty breathing.

“The patient was given counseling on ACE medication allergy and avoidance in the future of ACE medications and the medications related. The patient’s medical records were updated to include the allergy,” said Dr. Qadeer. “It was really amazing that we were able to intervene for our patient. He was about to be intubated and would have meant that he remained in the hospital. Instead, he was able to go home and he told me, ‘I just want to go home and feed my dog.’ I think it is wonderful that we were able to intervene and enable this outcome.”

“We are so proud of our ICU doctors, pharmacy and all staff who day after day, provide dedicated team care at the highest level of scientific quest of best practice and new therapies,” said Dr. Jeanne Rowe, chief medical officer at Shore Medical Center. “Because of their attention and treatment of this patient with tranexamic acid, Dr. Farhan Qadeer and Ramzan Judge, PharmD were able to prevent their ICU patient from developing more severe illness and requiring intubation. Dr. Qadeer and Dr. Judge are recognized by their peers as leaders in their fields, and we are fortunate to have them on our team at Shore.”