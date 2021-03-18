Holy Spirit grad Tim Fitzpatrick headed to NCAA Div. I Wrestling Championships

American University’s Tim Fitzpatrick will be competing in the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis this week.
The Holy Spirit High School graduate and former Press Wrestler of the Year may have had the most unique season of any wrestler in the entire tournament.
“It has been a crazy, crazy, crazy year,” Fitzpatrick said with a laugh.
Fitzpatrick is a redshirt sophomore competing in nationals at 174 pounds. He punched his ticket to the NCAA tournament with a third-place finish in the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association tournament Feb. 28.
The Somers Point native finished eighth in the EIWA tournament last season. He was seeded seventh this time around and only the top five finishers it his weight class were guaranteed spots in the NCAA tournament.
Fitzpatrick beat No. 2 seed Ross McFarland of Hofstra and No. 4 seed Jacob Nolan of Binghamton on his way to third place.
His 4-1 record in the conference tournament en route to a spot on the podium was certainly impressive.
Quite possibly more impressive than that, however, was his record entering the conference tournament: 0-0.
That is not a typo.
Fitzpatrick did not wrestle a single match this season prior to the EIWA tournament. His 11-1 major decision against Sacred Heart’s Patrick O’Donnell in the first round was his first official match since last season’s conference tournament.
“Honestly, it kind of took the pressure off,” Fitzpatrick said. “I just let it fly. I knew I was good enough to beat everyone I stepped on the mat with so I went in confident.”
A variety of circumstances led to American not wrestling a single dual this season. An unexpected coaching change in the weeks leading up to the season caused the team’s opener to be cancelled. An opponent dealing with a case of COVID-19 cancelled the next and then a case within its own program cancelled the remainder of the regular season.
“I told the guys that the only thing we can control is what we do when we’re in the (wrestling) room,” American coach Jason Grimes said. “Things are going to get cancelled — that was inevitable. I didn’t think that everything would be cancelled but I said, ‘Let’s worry about things we can control — practice, conditioning and wrestling.’ We just had to roll with whatever else we had to deal with.
“That was a testament to his determination to get it done and compete at such a high level. It just shows his commitment to wrestling and his craft and how determined he was to compete and win.”
The tournament begins Thursday and ends with Saturday’s finals. Fitzpatrick can’t wait to get to St. Louis.
“I’m happy but I’m not satisfied,” he said. “I knew I had to make the most of EIWA’s because I had nothing to lose. I didn’t want the season to be a complete waste. Now going into nationals I really have to turn it up and get my name out there. It’s a big stage and I want to go out there and make some noise.”
Fitzpatrick is seeded 28th in his bracket and will face fifth-seeded Logan Massa of the University of Michigan in the first round. Massa is a former All-American and returned to competition this season after taking an Olympic redshirt last season.
“I’m just grateful for the opportunity to be where I am,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’ll be happy when I’m on the podium at NCAAs. Then I’ll sit back and think about how crazy this season was. Now that I’m in it though, all I can think about is getting on that podium.”
Fitzpatrick was The Press’ Wrestler of the Year in 2018 after finishing fourth in the state. He went 39-5 his senior year and finished high school with a 120-25 career record.
“I’m honored to be representing Somers Point, South Jersey and definitely Holy Spirit,” Fitzpatrick said. “It gives me chills thinking about that.”