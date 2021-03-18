Holy Spirit grad Tim Fitzpatrick headed to NCAA Div. I Wrestling Championships

Fitzpatrick did not wrestle a single match this season prior to the EIWA tournament. His 11-1 major decision against Sacred Heart’s Patrick O’Donnell in the first round was his first official match since last season’s conference tournament.

“Honestly, it kind of took the pressure off,” Fitzpatrick said. “I just let it fly. I knew I was good enough to beat everyone I stepped on the mat with so I went in confident.”

A variety of circumstances led to American not wrestling a single dual this season. An unexpected coaching change in the weeks leading up to the season caused the team’s opener to be cancelled. An opponent dealing with a case of COVID-19 cancelled the next and then a case within its own program cancelled the remainder of the regular season.

“I told the guys that the only thing we can control is what we do when we’re in the (wrestling) room,” American coach Jason Grimes said. “Things are going to get cancelled — that was inevitable. I didn’t think that everything would be cancelled but I said, ‘Let’s worry about things we can control — practice, conditioning and wrestling.’ We just had to roll with whatever else we had to deal with.