Hello to the Mainland Regional High School Class of 2039

LINWOOD — It is back to school time and Mainland Regional High School is welcoming its freshman, the Class of 2025. Just across the bike path at All Wars Memorial Park another class was making its debut Saturday morning, the Class of 2039. There were 22 pandemic babies that will all be part of the MRHS graduating class of 2039, decked out in their Mainland green and white for the occasion. Ranging in ages from nine weeks to nine months, all of them should enter as Mustangs in the fall of 2035.

In that group off 22 there could be future football stars, cheerleaders, singers, dancers and maybe a valedictorian, the possibilities are endless. But for right now they are the apple of their parent’s eye and the best thing possible to come out of the pandemic.

Katie Calvi, mom of 6-month-old Nolan Calvi, said it began as a Facebook group, Mainland Class of 2039.

“We really just wanted to share the joy these little guys and little gals have brought to all of us during a really rough time,” said Calvi.