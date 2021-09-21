Heartfelt welcome home to former Linwood author

Earlier in the evening, extended members of the Gaffney family met at a very familiar spot, All Wars Memorial Park in Linwood where the softball field is named in former Mayor John Gaffney’s honor. The landscaped rock memorializes a gentleman who along with other volunteers pushed to bring softball to Linwood. His four daughters played softball, and he was a coach in the league.

Linwood City Councilwoman June Byrnes, a lifelong friend of the Gaffney family and a teammate at Mainland, said she recently thanked the volunteers on the Linwood Recreation Board for their hard work and used the Gaffney family as my example of how their involvement now can last a lifetime.

Gaffney was a bit shy as she began speaking to her family, friends and fans at the library but quickly found her stride, easily sharing details of the characters in this very personal story.

As the author explained, she is a horse trainer and has found happiness working with half-broken horses and half-broken people in New Mexico. “Half Broke” starts with a phone call from nearby Delancey Street ranch where the residents living there are ex-convicts and recovering drug addicts trying to find a way to stay clean. The desperate call was to get Gaffney’s help with horses on the ranch.