Hafetz & Associates President Scott Hafetz selected as NJBIZ Executive of the Year

LINWOOD — Hafetz and Associates has announced owner Scott Hafetz was selected as the Executive of the Year in the NJBIZ 2020 Business of the Year Awards.
NJBIZ’s 2020 Business of the Year Awards honor businesses and executives who have made significant impacts on the New Jersey Business community. This year’s virtual program honored 36 companies and seven executives from various types of businesses throughout the state.
“It’s an incredible honor to have been named Executive of the Year during the NJBIZ 2020 Business of the Year Awards,” said Hafetz. “At Hafetz, we are committed to serving our clients, team and community. It’s a rewarding testament to be recognized for our unwavering commitment to this business model.”
Hafetz was born and raised in Atlantic County, and has been an independent health and life insurance agent for nearly 30 years. His insistence on product knowledge, attention to detail and commitment to customer satisfaction has made for a successful business model. Scott is a family man who is active in his community and he encourages his employees to do the same. Scott is an active participant in various charities.
“We are really happy to provide a special virtual awards program,” said NJBIZ publisher Ken Kiczales. This year’s Awards Program was done virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “This pivot to the virtual space allows us, and all of you, to still celebrate our great states’ businesses and business leaders.”
The most important accomplishment this year, and continued priority, is keeping Hafetz staff employed and clients covered throughout these challenging times. The Hafetz and Associates team is passionate about giving back to the community — offering free education seminars and services to clients, charity organizations, senior/community centers and individuals approaching the Medicare age. Hafetz and Associates strives to be the industry’s best on a daily basis and is devoted to family, colleagues and the community.
Hafetz and Associates has been the recipient of numerous awards over the years. Most recent 2020 NJBIZ Executive of the Year, 2019 NJBIZ Corporate Citizen of the Year, 10 consecutive years Leading Producer Round Table NAHU Soaring Eagle Award (2011-2020), Horizon Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NJ Small Group Sales and Retention Top 5 Recognition and 2019 and 2020 Best of The Press.
For more information about Hafetz and Associates, see hafetzandassociates.com or call 609-872-0001.