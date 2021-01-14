Hafetz & Associates President Scott Hafetz selected as NJBIZ Executive of the Year

LINWOOD — Hafetz and Associates has announced owner Scott Hafetz was selected as the Executive of the Year in the NJBIZ 2020 Business of the Year Awards.

NJBIZ’s 2020 Business of the Year Awards honor businesses and executives who have made significant impacts on the New Jersey Business community. This year’s virtual program honored 36 companies and seven executives from various types of businesses throughout the state.

“It’s an incredible honor to have been named Executive of the Year during the NJBIZ 2020 Business of the Year Awards,” said Hafetz. “At Hafetz, we are committed to serving our clients, team and community. It’s a rewarding testament to be recognized for our unwavering commitment to this business model.”

Hafetz was born and raised in Atlantic County, and has been an independent health and life insurance agent for nearly 30 years. His insistence on product knowledge, attention to detail and commitment to customer satisfaction has made for a successful business model. Scott is a family man who is active in his community and he encourages his employees to do the same. Scott is an active participant in various charities.