Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point does seasonal plantings
Somers Point is celebrating the winter holidays. The Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point is happy to report we have decorated the flower containers at the Four Corners of Route 52 and also the Gateway Theater with the help of Pam DeMarco and her team.

We love our town and want our important passageways to greet residents and visitors with fresh greens and accent decor reflecting this wintry holiday season. In addition, we have donated two beautiful live green wreaths to City Hall.

In the photos, we see the club president Heidi Hibbs and volunteer Linda Keyser on the the Waterfront Marina corner. The group snapshot taken in front of the Somers Mansion corner reflects the smiles our volunteers shared despite the chilly conditions. They are an intrepid group. We wish everyone a warm and loving holiday and healthy New Year.

