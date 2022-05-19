Green Thumb Garden Club hosts booth at Bayfest

Bayfest was an educational opportunity for the Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point.

The club is always passionate about gardening but also felt a need to help during this time of crisis in Ukraine.

Our display reflected unusual repurposing ideas and shelves of Mammoth Sunflower and Pea seedlings each having blue and yellow Ukrainian flags.

Our slogan “Peas for Whirled Peace” inspired us to give seedlings for donations to the World Central Kitchen.

As a result we are able to donate $750 to the WCK. We learned how generous our South Jersey folks can be.

You make us proud to be American.

For more information, email hhibbs@comcast.net.