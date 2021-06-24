Good luck to all the educators in Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point

NORTHFIELD—Over the past two weeks hundreds of kids in the area have turned their tassels. Some are leaving preschool, elementary school or middle school for high school while the high school students are heading into their future. But the end of the school year marks other changes as well. Each of the Mainland area school districts will be forever changed by the educators who are themselves moving on to their future.
Northfield School DistrictA drive-by farewell parade was held at the Northfield Community School where four of the eight educators retiring at the end of the month had a chance to see students and their families one more time. Car after car came by with flowers and well wishes as they said good bye to those teachers who were special in their lives. The eight teachers retiring are: Kathleen O’Connor, a 22-year veteran; Andrea Sparano, a 23-year educator; Maria Scheffler, a 33-year teacher; elementary school art teacher Mary Sundra; and Susan Mauro. Also retiring are Frances Cusick, Johanne Sharp and Diane Laverty.
Northfield Community Middle School Principal Kevin Morrison said of eighth grade science teacher Kathy O’Connor, “Kathy is a Northfield resident and has been an integral part of the NCS family for the last 22 years. Thousands of students have been positively impacted by her science lessons and positive attitude. Her love for her content and her students was infectious and she will be greatly missed.” Morrison said of Sparano; “Andrea has worn many hats during her 23-year tenure at NCS. She has been a tremendous educator and leader. Most recently she has been a 1-1 aide working with Mrs. Smith. Mrs. Sparano has made such a meaningful impact on so many students throughout her tenure at NCS.”
Northfield Community Elementary Principal Maureen Vaccaro said of her educators moving on, “We have six retirees this year. Each of them has been key to so many students’ success stories. Each of our valued retirees will be missed.” Vaccaro shared just a few of the accolades for her retiring team members; Maria Scheffler is a teacher cherished by her students, past and present. She made every student feel special for the past 33 years. She was an amazing team mate and friend and will be missed by so many. Art teacher Mary Sundra has gone above and beyond to create amazing and exciting art lessons. She has always been supportive of including those with varying artistic abilities. She has the ability to make everyone feel talented. Susan Mauro is a compassionate and caring teacher who aims to bring out the best in all of her students. Frances Cusick showed a professionalism in the classroom that was unmatched and had a passion for teaching that could be felt every time you walked into her classroom. Johanne Sharp was dedicated to the students in her charge and always put their well-being first. Diane Laverty will be truly missed. Her experience and wisdom will be so hard to replace.
Linwood School DistrictThere list of educators and team members in the Linwood School District goes beyond the classroom but are members of the Linwood Schools family that did much to impact the schools and the students and families during their tenure with the district.
Diane Del Rossi, the executive secretary to the superintendent, is leaving the district after 19 years. Nancy Jones, a paraprofessional at Belhaven, leaves after 20 years in the school. Russ Forrest, a custodian and part-time food service delivery, is retiring after 10 years. Denise Schmid, the school district board clerk working with the business administrator for the past 30 years, is retiring. And a very familiar and friendly face from the front office at Belhaven, Michele Henry, the principal’s secretary, is retiring after 31 years. District Superintendent Brian Pruitt wished all of his outgoing team members well and thanked them for their many years dedicated to the students and families in Linwood.
Somers Point School DistrictDistrict Superintendent Michelle Carney Ray Yoder said she is sad to say goodbye to so many from the Somers Point family of educators, but said, “They have been wonderful and I wish them nothing but a wonderful retirement and great time in whatever they may choose to do with the next chapter of their lives. Leaving Somers Point is Michael Alessio, Liz Lichtenstein, Carole Kirchmeyer, Maripat Perone, Mary Ann Duffy, Jane Leonardo and Dawes Avenue Principal Doreen Lee, who retired at the end of December 2020.
Mainland Regional High SchoolThe list of retirees at Mainland Regional High School includes many veteran teachers who represent 269 years collectively working with the students who have passed through the halls at Mainland. There is also a sorrowful note to the list of those retiring from Mainland this year as teachers Lori Ayres and Josephine Carney both passed away during the school year. Retiring are Mark Saft, after 28 years; Bill Smith, 31 years; Brenda Schulte, 19 years; Chuck Penza, 28 years; Ray Romito, 11 years; Becky Sannino, 22 years; Maria Lamey, 19 years; Coleen Acord, 25 years; Dan Reardon, 21 years; and Javhan O’Neal, 30 years. Chief School Administrator, Mark Marrone wished all of the retirees well and thanked them for being a part of Mainland’s One School, One Family, One Community.