Good luck to all the educators in Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point

Northfield Community Elementary Principal Maureen Vaccaro said of her educators moving on, “We have six retirees this year. Each of them has been key to so many students’ success stories. Each of our valued retirees will be missed.” Vaccaro shared just a few of the accolades for her retiring team members; Maria Scheffler is a teacher cherished by her students, past and present. She made every student feel special for the past 33 years. She was an amazing team mate and friend and will be missed by so many. Art teacher Mary Sundra has gone above and beyond to create amazing and exciting art lessons. She has always been supportive of including those with varying artistic abilities. She has the ability to make everyone feel talented. Susan Mauro is a compassionate and caring teacher who aims to bring out the best in all of her students. Frances Cusick showed a professionalism in the classroom that was unmatched and had a passion for teaching that could be felt every time you walked into her classroom. Johanne Sharp was dedicated to the students in her charge and always put their well-being first. Diane Laverty will be truly missed. Her experience and wisdom will be so hard to replace.