Getting ready for the Fourth of July in Northfield

NORTHFIELD — The Fourth of July is a very big day in Northfield. It begins with the Connolly Mile and is followed by a big parade down Shore Road to Birch Grove Park. The parade had been organized by the Northfield Cultural Committee for many years. The committee annually chooses the dignitaries who will lead the parade and after the one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Cultural Committee honored the dignitaries Saturday evening at Birch Grove Park.
The Cultural Committee chose the Northfield Mothers League as the Citizens of the Year. Joan Pullan Brennan, a member of the Cultural Committee thanked the members of the group for all of the good work they do on behalf of the residents of Northfield like the spaghetti dinner, the Easter Egg Hunt, the Thinking of You campaign and more. Megan K. Taylor, president of the Northfield Mothers League, said the group is honored to be chosen for the Northfield Citizens of the Year. Members will ride at the front of the parade on July Fourth.
Taylor and Jonah Poiroux are both active duty in the Coast Guard. They were transferred to the area in 2019. Their daughter Josie Poiroux was born Jan. 19, and was the first baby born to Northfield parents of year. Taylor Poiroux (originally from Alabama and her husband from Louisiana), was surprised to get a call that Josie was going to be recognized.
“I never saw anything like this before. It is so nice. With Jonah and I in the military we are going to move around a lot. It is so nice that Josie will forever have this and something we will be able to look back on and remember what a nice place Northfield is and how kind they were to us.”
Emily Shenkus was chosen as Miss Fourth of July. She was nominated by the late Joyce Pullan. Shenkus, 18, and a recent graduate of Mainland Regional High School will head off to the University of Rochester where she plans to major in International Relations.
“I am so honored to be selected Miss Fourth of July because of the fact I was nominated,” said Shenkus. “It is really touching to know the people who nominated by considered me to have benefitted the community. It has been an honor to work with Mr. Clark and Mrs. Pullan along with the other members of the historical society. It means a lot to me to represent my hometown like this.”
Shenkus said she is excited to be in the parade that she has grown up watching. Shenkus has volunteered with the Northfield Cultural Committee by designing the Northfield Historical Museum’s website and the digitized and uploaded many of the city’s vast photo collection so it can be viewed online.
Roy Clark, curator of the Northfield Historical Museum said Shenkus work was a tremendous help to the museum and will allow visitors to enjoy discovering Northfield all over again via the website at CityofNorthfield.org/recreation/castohouse.asp
Emily Shenkus is the daughter of Barbara and Eric Shenkus.
“We are so proud of Emily and so proud that she has been chosen to represent Northfield,” said Barbara Shenkus.
“Her love of history led to help at the Northfield Museum. To be able to experience history of her hometown through the memories of those at the museum has been a wonderful experience. So being chosen Miss Fourth of July is an amazing honor.”
Bring a chair and wave a flag. The Northfield Fourth of July parade will step off at Broad and Shore Road at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 4, and head down Shore Road, past City Hall to Mill Road. From Mill Road they will head to Birch Grove Park.