Getting ready for the Fourth of July in Northfield

NORTHFIELD — The Fourth of July is a very big day in Northfield. It begins with the Connolly Mile and is followed by a big parade down Shore Road to Birch Grove Park. The parade had been organized by the Northfield Cultural Committee for many years. The committee annually chooses the dignitaries who will lead the parade and after the one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Cultural Committee honored the dignitaries Saturday evening at Birch Grove Park.

The Cultural Committee chose the Northfield Mothers League as the Citizens of the Year. Joan Pullan Brennan, a member of the Cultural Committee thanked the members of the group for all of the good work they do on behalf of the residents of Northfield like the spaghetti dinner, the Easter Egg Hunt, the Thinking of You campaign and more. Megan K. Taylor, president of the Northfield Mothers League, said the group is honored to be chosen for the Northfield Citizens of the Year. Members will ride at the front of the parade on July Fourth.

Taylor and Jonah Poiroux are both active duty in the Coast Guard. They were transferred to the area in 2019. Their daughter Josie Poiroux was born Jan. 19, and was the first baby born to Northfield parents of year. Taylor Poiroux (originally from Alabama and her husband from Louisiana), was surprised to get a call that Josie was going to be recognized.