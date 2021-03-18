Full days in Northfield Community School to begin April 12

Following the vote by board members to return to the full-day schedule, a selection survey was sent to student’s families Tuesday, March 16. The survey gives families the option to choose the full-day in-person program or the full-day virtual program. A survey was sent for each enrolled student. Parents had only until 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 to return their preference for the student or they would continue in whatever their current placement is. Students remaining virtual for the balance of the year will keep the same teachers. There may be some need for students returning for the full-day schedule to switch teachers but Bretones said that will be discussed with any affected students’ family.

Bretones said, “What I believe is best for the children is to bring them back to school full-time starting April 12. With the health and safety of our students and our staff foremost, plexiglass shields that were just received will be installed. All of our teachers will also have had the ability to be vaccinated by then.” He added that the district is following guidance that indicates having all students in the classroom has not increased the spread of the coronavirus.