Full days in Northfield Community School to begin April 12

NORTHFIELD — Survey says: It is back to school time in Northfield.
The city Board of Education approved a recommendation by Superintendent Pete Bretones to return to five-day, in-school classes for the district beginning April 12 at the Monday, March 15, meeting. Students have been attending on a half day schedule, four-days a week.
Bretones made that recommendation after the district concluded a survey that collected input from staff, parents and students measuring how they felt about the district taking its next step in a return to normal. The survey had three choices for all of the stakeholders to choose: A full seven-hour day, a half-day schedule or a five-hour shortened day. The results were varied but parents overwhelmingly chose the full-day, in-person class option. Staff preferred the five-hour schedule as did students. The superintendent noted that teachers have been working harder than ever this year to provide Northfield Community School students the best program available. “In all of the models we considered, our teachers are working a full school day,” said Bretones.
Survey Results:
Parents — 58.8% full day; 25% shortened day; and 8% half day
Staff — 18% full day; 54% shortened day; and 8% half day
Students — 23% full day; 39% shortened day; and 26% half day
Following the vote by board members to return to the full-day schedule, a selection survey was sent to student’s families Tuesday, March 16. The survey gives families the option to choose the full-day in-person program or the full-day virtual program. A survey was sent for each enrolled student. Parents had only until 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 to return their preference for the student or they would continue in whatever their current placement is. Students remaining virtual for the balance of the year will keep the same teachers. There may be some need for students returning for the full-day schedule to switch teachers but Bretones said that will be discussed with any affected students’ family.
Bretones said, “What I believe is best for the children is to bring them back to school full-time starting April 12. With the health and safety of our students and our staff foremost, plexiglass shields that were just received will be installed. All of our teachers will also have had the ability to be vaccinated by then.” He added that the district is following guidance that indicates having all students in the classroom has not increased the spread of the coronavirus.
In the presentation made at the BOE meeting Bretones said, “Much thought and consideration went into this decision. Recognizing that each model has its inherent strengths and weaknesses, my decision was made on what I believe to be best for children, and I believe that children need to be in school as much as possible. While it will not be a typical experience, safely increasing the amount of time children can spend in a social setting is the best we can do to educate the whole child.” The superintendent went on to say, “I believe the opportunity for a full in-person day for the students will be better for the students social and emotional well-being by virtue of the fact that it will provide more structure and discipline to their day. They will have a place that they have to go to every day. While this would exist in the shortened-day schedule, students would still be going home to potentially “eat” in isolation.”
According to Bretones, the full-day program offers much more academic time than the half-day program and slightly more than the shortened day program with additional Encore class time in the schedule. Students would also have lunch at school, delivered to their classroom and eaten at their desks. Recess would be at prearranged times and locations. Related arts would be brought into the classroom.
Not all board members were in agreement. Angelic Delcher, an eight-year member of the board said the full-day schedule only offered five minutes of instructional time and added that lunch and recess will not be the social and emotional health experience parents may think considering the COVID-19 protocols that will be followed. She added that she joined the Board of Education to not only work for students but for staff as well. She questioned the ability for teachers to cover all they are being asked with students eating in their classroom and with related arts coming into the class.
Other board members found the full-day option the best for students, though many like Brad Levari, Chris Kennedy and Jon Barnhart all said it was a difficult decision to come to.
“We are at a point when we need to move forward. I have looked at all of the options and risks and looking at the five-hour or seven-hour day, I think we have to try and get as close to normal as possible. There will be challenges for teachers and kids but we have to be fluid and move forward,” said Barnhart.
Newly appointed board member, Stephen Funk voted in favor of the full-day schedule and said, “It is in the best interest of the students and the community. It is extremely important to get back to normal. The teachers are top notch and they will rise to any obstacle.”
School board President Debbie Levitt said, “Getting back to normal is critical for the social and emotional heath of our students.”
Chair of the Finance Committee, Stephanie Woodhouse Hughes announced good news for taxpayers, that the 2021-22 budget will not increase local school taxes over the current year thanks to addition funding of $436,059 from the state. There is also additional funding coming to the district to expand their pre-school program for three and four-year-old students that will provide expanded preschool to Northfield residents.
Bretones also put out a request for additional substitute teachers as the need is crucial in the district. Visit the district website at https://www.ncs-nj.org/domain/85 for more information.
The next meeting is the public hearing on the 2021-22 school budget beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 26. The meeting will be in-person and on Zoom. Visit the district webpage 30 minutes prior to the meeting for the Zoom link.