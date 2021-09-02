Fetch some fun at Somers Point Community Day on Sept. 18

SOMERS POINT — The Somers Point Business Association and Somers Point-Community First announce they will present Community Day featuring the return of the “Beauty and the Leash” pageant and “Show Us Your Paws” parade. Somers Point Community Day takes place on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon along Bay Avenue across from Harbor Cove. No (dog) bones about it, it’s going to be a great event!
Community’s Day will open with the “Show Us Your Paws” parade led by R Dog of Republic Bank. This parade is open to all dogs. At the conclusion of the parade, the “Beauty and the Leash” pageant will begin. Contestants can be entered to compete in one of two categories: talent or costume/look like owner. The winner in each category will be awarded a gift certificate to The Grilled Cheese and Crabcake Company at 55 W. Laurel Drive in Somers Point.
Throughout the event, attendees interact with local businesses, who are invited to connect with community members by handing out coupons, menus, samples, and even discuss potential job opportunities. Representatives from Sturdy Bank will make balloon animals for children in attendance.
“This event brings all of the great things about living and working in Somers Point together,” said Mike Smith, the vice president of Somers Point Business Association and a founding member of Somers Point-Community First. “The turnout for the pageant in 2019 was unbelievable, and we expect another great response. We’re excited to expand the scope of our Beauty and the Leash pageant from previous years to give a chance for local businesses to promote themselves and personally connect with those who live in our community.”
There is no RSVP required to enter the pageant. Businesses interested in attending should contact Mike Smith at michael.smith@shoremedicalcenter.org by Sept 16. There is no fee to participate.
In addition to the contests, the volunteer dogs of Shore’s pet therapy program will be honored. This event will also raise awareness for local dogs that are in need of adoption.
The Somers Point Business Association (SPBA) is an organization that promotes, protects, and supports the development of a strong business environment in Somers Point and the surrounding communities. The SPBA has been the Voice of Somers Point Businesses since 1983.
Somers Point-Community First (SPCF) serves as a voice of the Somers Point community and is involved in local projects to promote the betterment of the city. The group assists in offering organizations and businesses advice, expertise, community project partnerships and more, but does not provide financial support. It is comprised of people with expertise in community activism, economics, health care, education, entertainment, traditional and social media, insurance, management, marketing, entrepreneurship and more. Each member lives or works in Somers Point.
SPCF created and maintains a butterfly garden along Bay Avenue, and has hosted a series of free self defense classes for women, presents an annual community Christmas tree lighting and decorating event, and brought the Beauty & the Leash pageant from Atlantic City to Somers Point in 2019. SPCF has taken an active role/provided assistance to the Somers Point Senior Center, Somers Point Little League, the Somers Point Garden Club, the Gateway Theater and more. In 2017 and 2021, Somers Point-Community First also helped bring to the town a weekly Farmer’s Market. Anyone who is interested in having their organization considered for assistance can call 609-653-3299.