Fetch some fun at Somers Point Community Day on Sept. 18

SOMERS POINT — The Somers Point Business Association and Somers Point-Community First announce they will present Community Day featuring the return of the “Beauty and the Leash” pageant and “Show Us Your Paws” parade. Somers Point Community Day takes place on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon along Bay Avenue across from Harbor Cove. No (dog) bones about it, it’s going to be a great event!

Community’s Day will open with the “Show Us Your Paws” parade led by R Dog of Republic Bank. This parade is open to all dogs. At the conclusion of the parade, the “Beauty and the Leash” pageant will begin. Contestants can be entered to compete in one of two categories: talent or costume/look like owner. The winner in each category will be awarded a gift certificate to The Grilled Cheese and Crabcake Company at 55 W. Laurel Drive in Somers Point.

Throughout the event, attendees interact with local businesses, who are invited to connect with community members by handing out coupons, menus, samples, and even discuss potential job opportunities. Representatives from Sturdy Bank will make balloon animals for children in attendance.