Eric Johnston’s Construction Services pledges charitable donations this year

For many, the holiday season is a time of giving and receiving. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected us all, but some of our community’s nonprofit organizations are really struggling to make ends meet.
Tuckahoe resident Eric Johnston has a long tradition of giving to different charities and nonprofit organizations and decided that financial contributions were more important than ever this year. Johnston’s company, Eric Johnston’s Construction Services (609-517-3374; ericjohnstonsconstruction@gmail.com), has pledged to donate to various organizations this year, with the first being the Donald D. Pete Miller Children’s Dyslexia Center in Northfield. Johnston’s daughter was diagnosed with dyslexia and is in her second year as a student at the center in Northfield.
“Our daughter, Charlie, has made so much progress since she started the tutoring program at the Dyslexia Center,” Johnston said. “We are so grateful for everything they have done for her and hope that the center can continue its work with other children in the future.”
The Dyslexia Center offers tutoring services to children who have been diagnosed with a learning disability characterized by a particular difficulty in reading as determined by a qualified examiner. Children attend a one-on-one Orton-Gillingham tutoring session twice each week, with the only cost being an annual registration fee of $500, which may be waived should the family be experiencing financial hardship. For more information on the tutoring program, e-mail Sue Speidel at Masoniclearningcenters@verizon.net.
In addition, the Scottish Rite Masons of New Jersey offer scholarships to teachers so that they may be trained at the center in Fairleigh Dickinson’s nationally accredited Orton-Gillingham teacher training program. In return, these teachers work with children in the Dyslexia Centers of New Jersey for two years. For more information regarding full tuition scholarships in Orton-Gillingham Teacher Training, call 201-692-2816 or email graceh@fdu.edu.
Most of the financial support for the Dyslexia Center comes from the Scottish Rite Masons but they depend heavily on donations from the community and hold various fundraisers throughout the year to meet their financial obligations. Because of the pandemic, the center has not been able to host any of its usual fundraisers. All donations are welcome and would help the Scottish Rite Masons on behalf of children with dyslexia. Checks should be made out to Dyslexia Centers of New Jersey and mailed to: Mr. Ian Korman, Children’s Dyslexia Centers of NJ, 103 Dunns Mill Road, Bordentown NJ 08505.