Eric Johnston’s Construction Services pledges charitable donations this year

For many, the holiday season is a time of giving and receiving. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected us all, but some of our community’s nonprofit organizations are really struggling to make ends meet.

Tuckahoe resident Eric Johnston has a long tradition of giving to different charities and nonprofit organizations and decided that financial contributions were more important than ever this year. Johnston’s company, Eric Johnston’s Construction Services (609-517-3374; ericjohnstonsconstruction@gmail.com), has pledged to donate to various organizations this year, with the first being the Donald D. Pete Miller Children’s Dyslexia Center in Northfield. Johnston’s daughter was diagnosed with dyslexia and is in her second year as a student at the center in Northfield.

“Our daughter, Charlie, has made so much progress since she started the tutoring program at the Dyslexia Center,” Johnston said. “We are so grateful for everything they have done for her and hope that the center can continue its work with other children in the future.”