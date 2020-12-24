Emergency Department nurse manager receives Shore Medical Center's Leadership Profile Award

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center announced today that Sherri Richmond, nurse manager of the Emergency Department, is the recipient of its quarterly Leadership Profile Award. The award goes to a manager for exemplary job performance and exhibiting characteristics most valued in its leaders.

“I would like to recognize Sherri for everything she has done to manage COVID in the emergency department through this pandemic. She exceeded her job responsibilities and made herself available 24/7 to benefit the staff and the community,” said Linda Kenwood, chief nursing officer and chief operating officer at Shore Medical Center.

Since March, the Emergency Department has had unique and continuously changing requirements. "As a result, Sherri quickly shifted her focus from her traditional work duties to focus on everything COVID and the impact it has on patients, staff, the department, and the organization," said Kenwood. "Without needing to be asked, she began looking for information and opportunities to learn what would be required to protect and care for our patients and our employees."

Richmond educated herself, developed education and resources for staff, created policies, protocols and processes related to COVID 19, collaborated with physicians and team members, and implemented best practices.