Elizabeth Gaddy is Shore Medical Center’s Guardian Angel of the Month

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center is proud to recognize Elizabeth Gaddy, R.N., of its 5 Stainton Unit as its March Guardian Angel of the Month for providing passionate and exceptional care to Shore’s patients. The Guardian Angel Program was established to enable members of the community to say thank you to a special Shore caregiver through a donation to the medical center.

Gaddy has been with the 5 Stainton Unit since coming to Shore Medical Center in 2008. According to Elaine Toolsie, 5 Stainton nurse manager, Gaddy is a dedicated team player with a desire for continued learning. She is known for her strong communication and interpersonal skills, her attention to detail, and her skill at making knowledge-based decisions.

During the pandemic, Gaddy took a leadership role in the unit to educate colleagues on infection prevention and self-care. She went above and beyond to help lessen the emotional and physical isolation brought about by COVID-19 with her patients, and spent a great deal of time providing updates to family members and helping them Facetime with their loved ones.

A family member of a patient Gaddy cared for who made a Guardian Angel donation to Shore in her honor had this to say about her: