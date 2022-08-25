 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eagle Scouts Honored in Linwood

LINWOOD — Linwood Mayor Darren Matik and City Council honored James and John Wurzer for earning the rank of Eagle Scout.

James Wurzer, 18, created 50 quail shelters to help increase the quail population around Atlantic County. The Eagle Scout said the quail population has been decimated in recent years. Despite starts and stops during the pandemic, Wurzer persevered and accomplished his goal of completing all of the rigorous requirement necessary to attain Eagle Scout.

John Wurzer, 16, built 15 bat boxes to be deployed throughout Atlantic County to help control the mosquito population for his Eagle Scout project. A single bat can eat up to 1,000 mosquitos and other insects in an hour so John Wurzer’s bat houses have the potential to eradicate disease carrying mosquitos safely with the help of the bats that take shelter in his bat houses.

Both James and John Wurzer received honorary proclamations from Linwood City Council members for their accomplishment.

