Eagle Scout project provides homes for Purple Martins

Native Americans hung hollowed-out gourds on sticks or the branches of trees to attract Purple Martins, and the birds seem to have appreciated the efforts. There is documentation of this symbiotic relationship from early colonists, and as European settlement continued, the trend of providing habitats for this helpful and interesting bird carried on. The native people and settlers received insect control and the birds received protection from their predators, namely snakes, raccoons, squirrels, owls and other birds of prey.

Young learned a lot during the planning and execution of his project. “I realized how much goes into building a large bird house for purple martins. Since I was replacing deteriorated houses at Kennedy Park, we wanted to build the same style, and they are really more like bird condos than houses,” Young said. “From the outside it just looks like four walls and a roof, but inside there are many individual rooms.”

As an Eagle Scout candidate, Young’s job was to plan and supervise other Scout volunteers from his troop. This meant selecting dates for projects, dealing with inclement weather, handing out assignments, and supervising to make sure each task was done properly. It is also important to request donations so the cost of the project isn’t a burden on the Scout, his family, or the beneficiary — in this case the Somers Point Green Team.