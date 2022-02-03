Couple honors parents through a $25,000 Stockton scholarship

Once living in North Jersey with two small children, Marcell took the only work he could get, as a janitor in a factory. Through his hard work, he eventually became the vice president of a textile company. Catherine held many jobs and eventually became the office manager of a large local business.

“They had again left everything behind and found the will to move forward and make a better life for our family,” Andrew Renny said.

“While living in North Jersey my father became very active in his synagogue. When my parents moved to Ventnor to be closer to our family in 1999, my father became very active at Beth Judah. He helped people whenever he could. He said it was important to do a good deed every day. My parents began attending the Holocaust survivors’ luncheons and they took part in the oral history testimony project for survivors at the Sam and Sara Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center and are featured in “Portraits of Resilience,” a book about Holocaust survivors who lived in South Jersey.”

Harvis said when she first married into the family she asked her mother-in-law questions about the Holocaust.