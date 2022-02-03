Couple honors parents through a $25,000 Stockton scholarship

LINWOOD — Honoring the past and paving a path to the future was made possible by Dr. Andrew Renny and his wife Barbara Harvis. They recently endowed a $25,000 scholarship to Stockton in memory of Renny’s parents, Marcell and Catherine Renny.
Hungarian-born, Marcell and Catherine survived the Holocaust and made a new life together in Budapest until the Hungarian revolution in 1956 when they left everything behind and came to America with their two sons. The couple was reticent to tell their story of survival, but they did open up later in life and were involved with the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton.
As Andrew Renny explained, his parents were an amazing and resilient couple.
“My parents lost everything twice and yet they were not bitter people, they never wanted to be defined as victims. They chose instead to focus on working hard and making the world a better place for their family and their community. They were so grateful they had survived and had the opportunity to create a good life for themselves in America,” he said.
Marcell Renny lived in Budapest and Catherine lived about 60 miles away in the city of Szolnok. The two met by chance during the war. All Jewish men were forced into labor camps in 1941. Marcell’s commander would occasionally permit the men to have dinner at the home of a local Jewish family. By chance, he went for dinner at Catherine’s family home where the couple first met in March of 1944.
The Nazis invaded Hungary weeks later, took over Catherine’s family home as their headquarters and forced the family into a ghetto. They had to leave all their possessions behind. Catherine’s family was sent to a factory near the railroad station where they were put on a train and sent to a concentration camp in Austria. They remained there, suffering through starvation and working under brutal conditions until the camp was freed by the Russians in 1945.
Marcell escaped from his labor camp and returned to Budapest where he was able to secure fake Christian papers for his family and help them escape from the Budapest ghetto. Marcell and his family survived by hiding from the Nazis in Budapest until the end of the war. When Catherine was released from the concentration camp she went to Budapest and found Marcell. They were married six months later.
The young couple remained in Budapest. Marcell was successful, operated a textile factory, and earned an engineering degree. Catherine went to college. They welcomed their two sons but political unrest would again take everything from them.The Hungarian Revolution of 1956 in Budapest sent them fleeing.
As Andrew Renny explained, his parents left Hungary with only a suitcase and their two sons. They made a treacherous crossing into Austria where they remained as refugees for two years, waiting for a visa to the United States. In 1958 they arrived in America.
Once living in North Jersey with two small children, Marcell took the only work he could get, as a janitor in a factory. Through his hard work, he eventually became the vice president of a textile company. Catherine held many jobs and eventually became the office manager of a large local business.
“They had again left everything behind and found the will to move forward and make a better life for our family,” Andrew Renny said.
“While living in North Jersey my father became very active in his synagogue. When my parents moved to Ventnor to be closer to our family in 1999, my father became very active at Beth Judah. He helped people whenever he could. He said it was important to do a good deed every day. My parents began attending the Holocaust survivors’ luncheons and they took part in the oral history testimony project for survivors at the Sam and Sara Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center and are featured in “Portraits of Resilience,” a book about Holocaust survivors who lived in South Jersey.”
Harvis said when she first married into the family she asked her mother-in-law questions about the Holocaust.
“She did not speak much about it. I think many survivors had a difficult time speaking about it. I think it was painful to tell some of those stories and to relive them,” Harvis said. “My mother-in-law was such a loving person and was appreciative of what she had. She would frame stories that she told as miracles and she would talk about how fortunate they were to have survived the horrors they went through when so many others did not.”
Marcell Renny died in 2006 at 87. Catherine died in 2014 at 89.
In searching for a way to honor Marcell and Catherine Renny, endowing a scholarship to Stockton in their name seemed very fitting. Harvis and Renny traveled to Poland and Germany on a study mission as part of the Holocaust and Genocide programs at Stockton.
“Educating future generations about the Holocaust and understanding racism, hatred and antisemitism is a good way to honor my parents and to remember,” Andrew Renny said.
The Catherine and Marcell Renny Holocaust Studies Memorial Endowed Scholarship will be managed by the Stockton Foundation and will make its first award in the 2022-23 academic year to undergraduate or graduate students with a demonstrated interest in Holocaust studies.
Holocaust Resource Center Director, Gail Rosenthal said the scholarships are meaningful to students but even more so when they are connected to someone who has survived the Holocaust.
“Our students understand the importance of continuing the lessons of the Holocaust for the next generation,” Rosenthal said.
“The Stockton Foundation will choose the recipients of the scholarship,” Harvis said. “We may get to meet them. It is our hope that when the students learn of the personal connection with survivors, they will be able to go forward and teach the lesson so this never happens again.”