Christmas comest to Somers Point's Bay Avenue

SOMERS POINT — Holiday lights are shining brightly along Bay Avenue as more than two dozen decorated Christmas trees add a little extra warmth to the season thanks to Somers Point Community First. The trees are stretched along Bay Avenue, from Medical Center Way to New York Avenue on the front lawn of Shore Medical Center.

Each of the trees are distinctly different and many have a theme, such as the Somers Point Mom’s Squad's tree “Gnome for the Holidays” or the Green Thumb Garden Club’s tree decorated with hand painted garden shovels. The angels are a hopeful symbol on the Lifegate Church tree and the Surgical Services tree just may have the best dressed snowman in town.

Somers Point Community First is an all-volunteer community- based organization that leverages its committee members' resources to promote and inspire the community and continue to make Somers Point the place to live, work, visit and entertain as well as to preserve the character and charm of the town.

The groups that participated in the Community First holiday light up include: Republic Bank, Somers Point FNC, St. Joseph Regional School, Lifegate Church, Kelley Kare Senior Care, Complete Care of Linwood, Gail’s Salad, Shamrock Towing, Erco Ceilings, Josie Kelly’s Public House, Dwell Real Estate Group at Compass, Somers Point Community First, Beacon Animal Rescue, Green Thumb Garden Club, Wyatt Strong Foundation and the Somers Point Mom’s Squad. Adding to the holiday spirit are also Clerico Heating and Cooling, the Revenue Cycle team, the Somers Point Historical Society and Passion Vines.