Chartertech student makes big screen debut in 'A Mother's Love'

SOMERS POINT — Keira Mitchell is a junior at Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts and an aspiring actress. This Saturday, Dec. 12, she will be sitting in the audience of the AMC Theater in Neshaminy Mall surrounded by friends and family watching the premier of her first full-length movie, “A Mothers Love.” Mitchell’s character is “Shanice” and she is one of two daughters of the main character in the film.

Produced by Rick Watson, the movie began filming in Philadelphia last year, but when the pandemic began, everything came to a halt. According to Gail Jasper, of Atlantic City, Mitchell’s grandmother, they were finally able to get back to shooting in August and finished in September.

Mitchell has worked with Watson previously in a play he produced, “My Husband John.” As Jasper explained, her granddaughter had done many plays and not only enjoyed the experience of being on stage but was also very comfortable on stage and worked well with the producer.

“A friend mentioned they were casting for ‘My Husband John’ and looking for young actors. I knew she would be perfect for the part. She auditioned and landed the part.” When Watson was casting for “A Mothers Love” he reached out to see if Mitchell was interested in the part, an opportunity Mitchell said she jumped on.