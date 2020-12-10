Chartertech student makes big screen debut in 'A Mother's Love'

SOMERS POINT — Keira Mitchell is a junior at Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts and an aspiring actress. This Saturday, Dec. 12, she will be sitting in the audience of the AMC Theater in Neshaminy Mall surrounded by friends and family watching the premier of her first full-length movie, “A Mothers Love.” Mitchell’s character is “Shanice” and she is one of two daughters of the main character in the film.
Produced by Rick Watson, the movie began filming in Philadelphia last year, but when the pandemic began, everything came to a halt. According to Gail Jasper, of Atlantic City, Mitchell’s grandmother, they were finally able to get back to shooting in August and finished in September.
Mitchell has worked with Watson previously in a play he produced, “My Husband John.” As Jasper explained, her granddaughter had done many plays and not only enjoyed the experience of being on stage but was also very comfortable on stage and worked well with the producer.
“A friend mentioned they were casting for ‘My Husband John’ and looking for young actors. I knew she would be perfect for the part. She auditioned and landed the part.” When Watson was casting for “A Mothers Love” he reached out to see if Mitchell was interested in the part, an opportunity Mitchell said she jumped on.
A veteran of the Weist Barron Ryan Acting Workshop, Mitchell appeared in a commercial for the HERO Campaign and as Mitchell said, “Things just started to happen.” Some of her previous stage appearances were at the Dr. Martin Luther King Middle School where she was in “West Side Story,” “The Lion King,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and "Annie," in which she played the title role.
She is a student of both dance and acting, which dovetails with her Chartertech major, musical theater. Mitchell said she likes the creativity of acting. “I like playing characters other than myself,” Mitchell said. Though they would not give away the plot to “A Mothers Love,” Mitchell said her character in the film has to go through an emotional roller coaster.
Jasper said the end of the last scene will shock the audience to the core. “Keira did a great job. She is being challenged throughout the movie, crying, emotionalism and she really had to reach into the core of her essence to achieve what she needed to,” Jasper said.
Mitchell is very excited about the opening of the film. She added that her friends at Chartertech are very supportive and happy for her success. As for what the future holds for the 16-year-old Atlantic City native actress, she has a lot of options and opportunities ahead and said she is weighing her options.
Tickets are still available for the premier of “A Mothers Love” Saturday, Dec. 12, at 5 and 7 p.m. at the AMC Theater in Neshaminy Mall by calling 215-869-3509. Follow Rick Watson on Facebook or visit rickwatsonproduction.com
