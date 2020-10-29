Celebrating success at Kumon

“Parents find value in the Kumon method of learning, and they bring their children back,” Singh said. “All of our assistants are trained in the Kumon method of instructing the children on how to answer and complete their worksheets. We have a good mix of students who are working to get to their grade level, those who are working at their grade level and even students who are working 3-plus years beyond their grade level.”

Singh continued, “The two subjects we offer are math and reading and have a good number of students enrolled in each of those subjects. Good math and reading skills provide a good foundation for learning among the students, no matter what they pursue in the future.” According to the website, Kumon identifies the root of the child’s struggle and begins there. They use carefully designed worksheets to ensure the concepts are mastered and say that active learning helps to prevent future struggles. “We are here to unlock the potential of children so they can achieve more on their own,” he said.