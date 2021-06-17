Celebrate Father's Day with jazz guitarist Teddy Royal

Come and listen to Teddy Royal on guitar, Rich Budesa on keyboards, Tom Angelo on drums and special guest Michelle Beckham on vocals starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 20 at Gregory’s Restaurant in Somers Point.

Teddy will be happy to sign a copy of his CD for you. Guests can enjoy cocktails and Gregory’s delicious menu.

This will be a free outdoor event. Bring a beach or camp chair. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the event will be held inside at Walt’s Blue Note Jazz Emporium.

Gregory’s Restaurant is located at 900 Shore Road, Somers Point. This show is presented with generous support from The South Jersey Jazz Society, Tony Mart Cares, and jazz fans like you.

For more information, call 609-927-6677 or visit SouthJerseyJazz.org.