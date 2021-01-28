 Skip to main content
BHHS Fox & Roach welcomes Kim Sanchez to the Northfield office
NORTHFIELD — John Geraci, sales leader of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors, Northfield Office, welcomes Kim Sanchez as a sales associate.

Sanchez has been licensed since 2008 and can be contacted at 609-746-9555 or by emailing kim.sanchez@foxroach.com.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors, is part of HomeServices of America, the nation’s largest provider of total home services and largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. in sales volume, according to the 2020 REAL Trends 500 report. For more information, see foxroach.com.

