BHHS Fox & Roach announces new associates, awards
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtor, offices in the area have announced several new associates and awards.

John Geraci, sales leader of the Northfield Office, welcomed Chivonne Hitchens as a sales associate. Hitchens has been licensed since 2019. She resides in Absecon with her husband, Terren. Active in her community, she is a member of the Ocean County Scores and the Cumberland County Positive Youth Coalition, and is a founder of the Luminary Rising Mentorship Program. Hitchens can be contacted at 609-334-1605 or by emailing chivonne.hitchens@foxroach.com.

Bob Sutton, sales leader of the Brigantine Office, welcomed Michael Marigliano as a sales associate. Marigliano resides in Absecon with his wife, Frances, and their five children. He can be contacted at 609-742-7464 or by emailing mike.m@foxroach.com.

Area sales associates have won the Realtors Circle of Excellence Sales Award Platinum Level, which recognizes minimum sales of $20 million and 30 or 125 units in 2020.

The following sales associates have received the Platinum Level award:

• Brigantine office: Marie LePera, Tom LePera, Lynn Reganato and Lori Tofani

• Margate office: Ronnie Alper, Todd Gordon, Paula Hartman, Dana Hartman-Hiltner, Brian Hiltner, Rene Kane and Troy Rosenzweig, 

• Ocean City, Asbury Avenue office: Patrick Halliday

• Ocean City, 109 34th St. office: Dean Chorin, Mark Grimes, Cheryl Huber, Dorothy Phillips and Nicole Presnall

• Ocean City, Simpson office: Damon Bready, Michael Contino, Jason Frost, Brian Logue, Ellen McGonigle and Joseph Sheppard

• Avalon office: Jack Vizzard

Nicole Presnall, of the Ocean City 109 34th St. office; and Scott Kirkpatrick, of the Ocean City Simpson office received the N.J. Realtors Distinguished Sales Club award, which is presented to N.J. Realtors members who have been recipients of the Circle of Excellence Sales Award for 10 years. 

