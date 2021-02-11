BHHS Fox & Roach announces new associates, awards

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtor, offices in the area have announced several new associates and awards.

John Geraci, sales leader of the Northfield Office, welcomed Chivonne Hitchens as a sales associate. Hitchens has been licensed since 2019. She resides in Absecon with her husband, Terren. Active in her community, she is a member of the Ocean County Scores and the Cumberland County Positive Youth Coalition, and is a founder of the Luminary Rising Mentorship Program. Hitchens can be contacted at 609-334-1605 or by emailing chivonne.hitchens@foxroach.com.

Bob Sutton, sales leader of the Brigantine Office, welcomed Michael Marigliano as a sales associate. Marigliano resides in Absecon with his wife, Frances, and their five children. He can be contacted at 609-742-7464 or by emailing mike.m@foxroach.com.

Area sales associates have won the Realtors Circle of Excellence Sales Award Platinum Level, which recognizes minimum sales of $20 million and 30 or 125 units in 2020.

The following sales associates have received the Platinum Level award:

• Brigantine office: Marie LePera, Tom LePera, Lynn Reganato and Lori Tofani