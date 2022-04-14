Beth Israel welcomes new rabbi

Generations of the Beth Israel family came out to meet incoming Rabbi Michael L. Feshbach and his wife, Julie Novick, at a dessert reception at the synagogue on March 30. Rabbi Feshbach talked with congregants of all ages, and shared his excitement at joining the vibrant Jewish community at Beth Israel. We invite you to join us for Kabbalat Shabbat Services as Rabbi Feshbach ascends our Bema on July 1, 5:30 p.m.

Rabbi Feshbach comes to Beth Israel from the Hebrew congregation of St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands. Previously, he served for 16 years as the Senior Rabbi of Temple Shalom of Chevy Chase, Maryland. He also was a rabbi in Boca Raton, Florida; Erie, Pennsylvania; and Buffalo, New York. He has studied with Rabbi Emeritus David M. Weis at the Shalom Hartman Institute in Israel, and is “honored to carry on the work of a colleague and cherished friend” at Beth Israel.

The largest Reform congregation in the area, Beth Israel is a warm and welcoming home to generations of families who play a vital and integral part in synagogue life. Accommodating to all types of modern Jewish families, Beth Israel welcomes members wherever they may be found on their personal Jewish journey. For more information, visit bethisraelnorthfield.org.