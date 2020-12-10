Beth Israel Celebrates Hanukkah with 8 Nights of Programs and Warm Winter Drive

NORTHFIELD — Beth Israel is spreading light this holiday season with a warm winter accessory drive and eight nights of inspirational programming for Hanukkah, the festival of lights. All are free and open to the community.

For the Warm Winter Drive, Beth Israel is collecting new mittens, gloves, hats, scarves and socks for those in need. Items may be dropped off at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road.

The holiday of Hanukkah lasts for eight nights, and Beth Israel has planned an event for each night, from Dec. 10-17. For online programs via Zoom, participants may email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org to receive the Zoom link. Following are details on the activities:

First night, Thursday, Dec. 10, 5:00 p.m.: Community Chanukah Lighting & Grab 'n' Go, Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 Jerome Ave. Reservations are required. RSVP to the Jewish Community Center at 609-822-1167. There will be Hanukkah goodie bags for all who reserve and attend in person.

Second night, Friday, Dec. 11, 5:30 p.m.: Drive-in Kabbalat Shabbat Services at Beth Israel and Car Hop. Bring gifts for our Warm Winter Drive. RSVPs are required. Reservations can be made by emailing bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org or calling 609-641-3600.