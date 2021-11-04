Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Fox & Roach, Realtors®/Trident holds 26th Annual Community Service Weeks

NORTHFIELD — Fox & Roach/Trident Charities, the charitable arm of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, is celebrating their 26th anniversary of giving to the communities they serve. This year, as well as 2020, they held Community Service Weeks encouraging on-site and virtual activities. Each fall, the tri-state area’s largest real estate brokerage holds their company-wide Community Service Weeks so that sales associates and employees can spend time at more than 100 local nonprofits helping to paint, repair, stock food banks, and cook meals to help the less fortunate in their communities.

Sales associates and employees of BHHS Fox & Roach’s Northfield office spent the month of October collecting Halloween decorations for the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.

“Our community service projects are the heart of Fox & Roach/Trident Charities,” explains Fox & Roach/Trident Charities President Kassie Erb. “This year, while recognizing our 26th anniversary of giving back, the need is even greater during this pandemic.”