Be You Arts Academy students present Roald Dahl's 'Matilda' beginning May 1 in Wildwood

NORTHFIELD — Wildwood’s street will be filled by the smell of rebellion when BeYou Arts Academy in Northfield presents Roald Dahl’s "Matilda Jr. The Musical," it was announced recently by Drew Cohen, president and Chief Executive Officer of Music Theatre International. Based on the beloved book, “Matilda” by Roald Dahl tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.
Matilda, a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers, lives with cruel parents who find her to be a nuisance, a lousy little worm, and a bore. When Matilda enters her first term at school, she captures the attention of Miss Honey, a kind teacher, and the two form a wonderful friendship. Unfortunately, the school is ruled by a tempestuous and mean headmistress named Miss Trunchbull, who hates children and delivers cruel and unjust punishments to all her charges. Matilda is determined to change her story, but will her cleverness and courage be enough to withstand the reign of Miss Trunchbull?
“One of my favorite moments early on in the show is when Matilda sings, ‘Even if you are little you can do a lot.' In the current state of the world, when so many unknowns are controlling our lives, we can easily lose sight of the fact that no matter how little we may feel, we have the power to create our reality,” says director Danielle Brindisi. "Our youth needs to know that their mindset matters. This is why we did this show. We are traveling to Wildwood, to an outside space, so that our students could get the chance to change their story.”
BYA Academy presents Roald Dahl’s "Matilda" on May 1 and 2 at Byrne Plaza Amphitheatre. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit BeYouArtsNJ.com. COVID-19 guidelines apply. Limited capacity. Outdoor venue.