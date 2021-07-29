Auxiliary’s 39th Annual Carole Schiavo Kids Swim for Health Raises $10,565

Members of the Auxiliary of Shore Medical Center took their places early July 13 on the pool deck at the Mainland Recreational Association Swim Club in Linwood.

Their mission?

To count the number of laps swam by members of the MRA’s youth swim team during the 39th annual Carole Schiavo Kids Swim for Health.

This year, 101 swimmers ages 5 to 18 completed 7,125 laps. Swimmers raised the majority of the $10,565, along with support from local sponsors.

The event began in 1982 as the Kids for Kids Swim-A-Thon, which originally funded special pediatric projects at Shore Medical Center. The first year swimmers raised $8,500, and to date the group has raised over $300,000, with proceeds now going toward cancer care at Shore.

The event was renamed in memory of longtime Auxiliary member Carole Schiavo. In 1989, the event was selected as one of the top 10 fundraising ideas in the United States by the American Hospital Association.

Swim team members Billy Jenkins and Mackenzie Jenkins raised the most through pledges, each bringing in $450. The swimmer completing the most laps was Leah Nirenberg who swam 130 laps.

Special thanks to Coach Mike Schiavo for always supporting the Kids Swim for Health and to the sponsors: Shore Medical Center staff, Glenn Insurance, the Crab Trap, Ace Hardware-Smith Family, Comfort Now, LLC and Angelo DiBartolo, Marlin Café.