Atlantic County Women’s Hall of Fame inducts five

LINWOOD — The Atlantic County Women’s Hall of Fame inducted five new members June 23 at Linwood Country Club: Mary McGinnis Blackburn (Journalism/Media), Charisse Fizer (Medicine/Health), Teresa McGaney-Guy (Education), Martha Moskowitz (Volunteerism) and Maryam Sarhan (Volunteerism).

“These women have made significant contributions in their professional fields as well as outstanding contributions to our Atlantic County community. They are shining examples for today’s young women,” ACWHF President Mary Amanda Delcher said.

About 160 guests attended. Jane Stark, former WMGM-TV 40 general manager and a former inductee, was the mistress of ceremonies.

All proceeds raised from the induction dinner and ceremony fund annual scholarships for local female graduating students. For more information, visit acwhf.org.