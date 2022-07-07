 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic County Women’s Hall of Fame inducts five

063022-cat-lns-halloffamephoto1.jpg

From left are 2022 Atlantic County Women’s Hall of Fame inductees Maryam Sarhan, Mary McGinnis Blackburn, Charisse Fizer, Teresa McGaney-Guy and Martha Moskowitz.

 Brenda Taube, provided

LINWOOD — The Atlantic County Women’s Hall of Fame inducted five new members June 23 at Linwood Country Club: Mary McGinnis Blackburn (Journalism/Media), Charisse Fizer (Medicine/Health), Teresa McGaney-Guy (Education), Martha Moskowitz (Volunteerism) and Maryam Sarhan (Volunteerism).

“These women have made significant contributions in their professional fields as well as outstanding contributions to our Atlantic County community. They are shining examples for today’s young women,” ACWHF President Mary Amanda Delcher said.

About 160 guests attended. Jane Stark, former WMGM-TV 40 general manager and a former inductee, was the mistress of ceremonies.

All proceeds raised from the induction dinner and ceremony fund annual scholarships for local female graduating students. For more information, visit acwhf.org.

