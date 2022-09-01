Annual Somers Point Good Old Days Festival, Sept. 10

SOMERS POINT — Jersey Shore Rock and Soul Guitar Hero Billy Walton and his band will headline the annual Good Old Days Festival to be held 11 a.m. to 6 p.m at John F. Kennedy Memorial Park on Sept. 10.

Walton is an accomplished guitar master from the vibrant Jersey Shore music scene. He earned his stripes in the rock and roll trenches, playing lead guitar for many years with Jersey icon, Southside Johnny. He has also shared the stage with music legends including Little Steven, Gary US Bonds and Steven Tyler and others.

The Billy Walton Band grew out of this rich musical heritage, and found its groove when Walton connected with bassist William Paris. With the addition of Tom Petraccaro on sax, Eric Safka on Hammond B3, Bruce Krywinski Jr. on trumpet and Shane Luckenbough, the band has truly hit its stride. More recently, the arrival of vocalist Destinee Monroe has brought the band to a whole new level. Their efforts met with immediate interest from the fertile British Blues scene, leading to multiple successful tours across Europe and eastern United States. They have a solid, dedicated fan base which is growing quickly. In addition to blues rock fans, the jam band scene has also embraced the band.

Joining the line up with Walton is Danny Eyer and Rich “Megahertz” Kurtz who will present a musical show, “McCartney vs. Lennon: Jammin’ the Beatles,” highlighting the two iconic songwriters.

Also scheduled to appear, is local favorite Patty Blee. She has a distinctive guitar style full of bass lines and grooves, and has intertwined memorable melodies into mid= and up-tempo songs of love and longing. A wide range of influences — blues, folk, country, and rock — are evident in her music. Toni Teschner and Mike Puggi will join Blee on stage.

In addition to music, there will be antique cars on display, children’s entertainment including carnival games, a dunk tank, inflatables, a magician, karate demonstrations, as well as police K-9 demonstrations with over 20 vendors, community groups and food.

Free shuttle service will be available from free parking locations at Jordan Road School, Dawes Avenue School, Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar and Fire House No. 1 on Bethel Road.

Check SPGoodOldDays.com for updates. For more information on sponsorship and vendor opportunities email seantmcg@comcast.net or call 609 402 5062.