Air Traffic Engineering Co. lands in Northfield

NORTHFIELD — The city welcomed a new business recently as Air Traffic Engineering Co. LLC opened its corporate headquarters at 1810 Shore Road.

ATEC employs nearly 100 professionals who support complex computer engineering functions for the Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Defense, according to Laura Beningo, vice president of corporate affairs.

But that was not always the case. Frank Beningo, began working toward a career when he was young. “Frank knew he wanted to be a pilot since he was five years old,” Laura Beningo said. ATEC’s founder and CEO would ride his bicycle from his dad’s home in Ocean View to Ocean City to work at Johnson’s Popcorn. He did landscaping and worked as a waiter and a cook so he would have enough money to take flight lessons. Once he was flying, he began giving flight lessons and worked for a fishing charter firm, spotting schools of fish from the air. The next goal was to buy his own plane, and with a little help from his family, Frank Beningo purchased his first plane when he was 19.