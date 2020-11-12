Air Traffic Engineering Co. lands in Northfield

NORTHFIELD — The city welcomed a new business recently as Air Traffic Engineering Co. LLC opened its corporate headquarters at 1810 Shore Road.
ATEC employs nearly 100 professionals who support complex computer engineering functions for the Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Defense, according to Laura Beningo, vice president of corporate affairs.
But that was not always the case. Frank Beningo, began working toward a career when he was young. “Frank knew he wanted to be a pilot since he was five years old,” Laura Beningo said. ATEC’s founder and CEO would ride his bicycle from his dad’s home in Ocean View to Ocean City to work at Johnson’s Popcorn. He did landscaping and worked as a waiter and a cook so he would have enough money to take flight lessons. Once he was flying, he began giving flight lessons and worked for a fishing charter firm, spotting schools of fish from the air. The next goal was to buy his own plane, and with a little help from his family, Frank Beningo purchased his first plane when he was 19.
Frank Beningo started working for the FAA in 1996, and in 2005 created ATEC with himself as the only employee. ATEC has grown slowly but steadily. Most staff are in New Jersey, but ATEC also has teams in California, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Washington D.C. “Our teams have built a reputation of excellence that sets the stage for the growth of the company,” said Laura Beningo. “Our customers are won through contract bidding, and our ability to show past performance. We’ve focused inward for a while, and now we’re really just working on building a local presence. Although we hope to always keep a small company feel, our vision for growth is to give ATEC-ers more opportunities to grow as professionals.”
Mayor Erland Chau attended the ceremonial ribbon cutting at ATEC and welcomed the firm. Chau said they will play an integral partnership with the FAA and Next Gen operations.
Laura Beningo said ATEC chose Northfield for its corporate headquarters because of its proximity to the William J. Hughes Technical Center at the Atlantic City International Airport. She added, “Our corporate staff of seven employees is currently working out of the Northfield location. We do have a shared workspace, which we recently set up to allow anyone that’s struggling with isolation to come into the office and safely utilize the space. Once the (Hughes center) opens up, I expect we’ll have the remainder of our New Jersey staff of 55 people going back to work there. Other sites in different states will likely return to work at different times, or perhaps continue some form of hybrid schedule.
Laura Beningo said ATEC continues to grow and is hiring computer scientists with all levels of experience. It also has positions for software engineers, systems engineers and test engineers. Beningo said all work is performed via telework right now, but some employees may be required to return to the William center down the road.
“We’ve set a course of giving opportunities to as many people as possible, and the company has tripled in size in the past ten years,” Laura Beningo said. The firm ascribes to the Air Force core values of integrity first, service before self and excellence in all it does.
To learn more about Northfield’s newest business see atec-co.com. An overview of open positions is posted there as well as on indeed.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!