'A Christmas Carol' opens Dec. 10 at Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point

SOMERS POINT — Charles Dickens’ miserly Ebenezer Scrooge will have his opportunity for redemption in Somers Point beginning this Friday, Dec. 10 when the Gateway Playhouse stages the holiday classic “A Christmas Carol, the Musical.”
Adapted from Dickens’ classic tale, the show features music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.
The story of “A Christmas Carol” is familiar, but each year as the holidays approach it is heartwarming to experience the transformation of Scrooge after he is warned by his former business partner Jacob Marley.
Scrooge, portrayed by Steven Ciapanna, is awakened Christmas Eve by spirits who reveal to him his own miserable existence, the opportunities he wasted in his youth, his current cruelties, and the dire fate that awaits him if he does not change his ways.
Scrooge is faced with his own story of growing bitterness, anger and disgust of the world. He must decide what his own future will hold: a lonely death or redemption. The three spirits who visit him in his chambers on Christmas Eve are the Ghost of Christmas Past, played by Brooke Feldman, Christmas Present played by Carey Pangia, and Christmas Future played by Meghan Elizabeth.
After seeing what the future may hold for him, Scrooge chooses to find himself filled with the Christmas spirit and befriends the Cratchit family and the lovable Tiny Tim.
Directed by Phil Pallitto with Debbie Roland as the musical director, “A Christmas Carol, the Musical” is the first Gateway Playhouse production they have shouldered in-house.
As Katie Calvi, publicity chair for the Gateway Playhouse, explained, normally a production team will underwrite the cost of the show. The cost of staging a full production is expensive. The royalty payments alone are $6,400 for this sh ow. That is before costumes, sets, or any scenic element.
“This is such a great show and such a strong cast, we feel the community is going to love it,” Calvi said. “We have 212 seats and our hope is to have every one of them filled for all eight shows for this wonderful family-friendly show.”
The show is not just family friendly, there are family members sharing the stage. Molly Pugliesi and Toni Ann Gisondi Pugliesi of Broadway’s “Annie” are in the show. Also mother and daughter, Lindsey and Lisa Weck, and brother and sister Savannah and Austin Lasher share the stage.
And Tiny Tim, played by 9-year-old Greta Rebecca Kleinman is onstage with her father, Jonathan Kleinman.
“This is real community theater,” Calvi said. “‘A Christmas Carol’ has members from 15 different towns in Atlantic and Cape May counties and what everyone brings to the stage is magical.”
Greta Rebecca Kleinman is in her first Gateway Playhouse production but she is not new to the stage. She had a role in Lin Manuel Miranda’s film “Tick, Tick ... Boom” that premiered two weeks ago on Netflix. She has already completed work on two other films, “Better Nate than Ever” and “The Noel Diary” that will also be streaming on Netflix.
She has performed in “Jack and the Beanstalk” and “Moana Jr.” at the Ocean City Music Pier and “Shrek” at the Walnut Street Theater in Philadelphia. The young thespian said she would love to do Broadway touring shows, but her aspiration is to someday be a pediatrician.
The pint-sized actor has a big personality as the lovable Tiny Tim. She is joined by her father on stage as Jonathan Kleinman is a member of the ensemble. The Kleinmans hail from South Seaville, Dennis Township, and though this is his first time on stage, he said it has been a wonderful experience.
“In a world full of anxiety, chaos and corruption, the story of ‘A Christmas Carol’ has remained a holiday favorite. It seems we love the idea that even the most despicable of us is potentially redeemable and those of us in greatest need will find compassion and ultimately assistance. We also love a good ghost story. There is something quite wonderful about a spirit world that guides us to learn lessons and become better people,” Palitto said.
“A Christmas Carol, the Musical” opens Friday Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 shows are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and a Sunday Dec. 12 matinee at 2 p.m. The following weekend shows are Friday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m., two shows Saturday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and the final performance is 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. Tickets for all shows are $20.
Tickets are available at the Gateway Playhouse located at 738 Bay Ave. in Somers Point or visit gatewaybythebay.org or call 609-653-0553.