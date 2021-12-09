'A Christmas Carol' opens Dec. 10 at Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point

Greta Rebecca Kleinman is in her first Gateway Playhouse production but she is not new to the stage. She had a role in Lin Manuel Miranda’s film “Tick, Tick ... Boom” that premiered two weeks ago on Netflix. She has already completed work on two other films, “Better Nate than Ever” and “The Noel Diary” that will also be streaming on Netflix.

She has performed in “Jack and the Beanstalk” and “Moana Jr.” at the Ocean City Music Pier and “Shrek” at the Walnut Street Theater in Philadelphia. The young thespian said she would love to do Broadway touring shows, but her aspiration is to someday be a pediatrician.

The pint-sized actor has a big personality as the lovable Tiny Tim. She is joined by her father on stage as Jonathan Kleinman is a member of the ensemble. The Kleinmans hail from South Seaville, Dennis Township, and though this is his first time on stage, he said it has been a wonderful experience.