5th Annual Art in the Park, Somers Point

The Somers Point Arts Commission is presenting Art in the Park on June 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kennedy Park on Broadway overlooking Great Egg Harbor Bay.
The day-long event features artists — both professional and amateur painters and photographers — to participate in the fifth annual Art Commission’s summer event. Art in the Park accepts traditional 2D work in the following categories: oil/acrylic; drawing/pastels; watercolor; hand-pulled prints and mixed media/collage as well as photographs.
Interested artists can obtain an application ($25) by contacting somersptarts@gmail.com, or Donna Mohr (609-287-0408). All applications must be received by June 23.
Prizes will be awarded to first and second place and honorable mention to both painters and photographers. Attendees to the event will also have a chance to “judge” a piece of art by voting for the popular People’s Choice Award. Award donors include Somers Point Unique Experiences Club, Passion Vines Wine & Spirits Company, South Jersey Jazz Society, The Clam Bar and The Tilton Inn.
Children of all ages will be treated to an array of art experiences including the ever-popular Cardboard Construction, Collage Corner, Collaborative Painting on canvas, Creative Mask-Making, Free-Expression Graffiti Art, Haiku Happenings and more. A children’s clothesline art exhibit featuring the work of students from Dawes Avenue School will be on display.
Attendees will be entertained by the fabulous energetic Budesa Brothers featuring Chris Aschman on steel drums and trumpet. A vocal and dance performance will be presented by Charter Tech High School at 2 p.m.
Food vendors include Jay’s Crab Shack, Dukes Dogs, Mr. Ice Cream Man and Boardwalk Peanuts.
Art in the Park is free and open to the public. Kennedy Park provides disable parking and additional assistance will be provided by request two weeks prior to the event by emailing somersptarts@gmail.com. Shuttle bus transportation provided by Atlantic County will make pick up and drop-off stops starting at 10 a.m.; stops at Groveland Avenue and Exton Road, Bethel Road & the bike path and at 50 Somers Point Mays-Landing Road/Somers Point Village Apartments.
Contributors to Art in the Park and Somers Point Arts Commission 2021 programs include The City of Somers Point, Somers Point Business Association, Sturdy Saving Bank, South Jersey Jazz Society and Republic Bank.
Questions and update information: somersptarts@gmail.com; ArtintheParksp.weebly.com; somersptarts.weebly.com. Like Somers Point Arts Commission on Facebook.