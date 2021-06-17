5th Annual Art in the Park, Somers Point

The Somers Point Arts Commission is presenting Art in the Park on June 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kennedy Park on Broadway overlooking Great Egg Harbor Bay.

The day-long event features artists — both professional and amateur painters and photographers — to participate in the fifth annual Art Commission’s summer event. Art in the Park accepts traditional 2D work in the following categories: oil/acrylic; drawing/pastels; watercolor; hand-pulled prints and mixed media/collage as well as photographs.

Interested artists can obtain an application ($25) by contacting somersptarts@gmail.com, or Donna Mohr (609-287-0408). All applications must be received by June 23.

Prizes will be awarded to first and second place and honorable mention to both painters and photographers. Attendees to the event will also have a chance to “judge” a piece of art by voting for the popular People’s Choice Award. Award donors include Somers Point Unique Experiences Club, Passion Vines Wine & Spirits Company, South Jersey Jazz Society, The Clam Bar and The Tilton Inn.