43rd annual Somers Point Good Old Days Festival returns Sept. 11

SOMERS POINT – The annual Somers Point Good Old Days Festival returns for its 41st year to say farewell to summer from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 at John F. Kennedy Memorial Park – an event the city anticipates thousands to attend.

There will be entertainment for children including carnival games, a magician, karate demonstrations and K-9 demonstrations. In addition, there will be over 20 vendors and community groups, food and treats including hot dogs and hamburgers fresh from the grill.

This year, attendees will enjoy free live musical performances on two different stages throughout the day beginning at noon. The show will be a tribute to the great music of the Woodstock era and will feature local rock icon Billy Walton playing the hits of Jimi Hendrix, and the band Everyday People performing a dance party tribute to Sly and the Family Stone. Rounding out the musical line-up is another local favorite, Hawkins Road, who will perform the music of The Band, Creedence Clearwater, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Santana, and Joe Cocker.