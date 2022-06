SOMERS POINT — The Somers Point Beach Concert Series is back for its 29th season. Concerts will be held every Friday night to Sept. 9.

There is also an additional concert on July 4.

All the concerts take place at The William Morrow Beach/Municipal Beach Park, located between Higbee and New Jersey avenues on Bay Avenue..

All shows are free and start at 7 p.m.

For a complete list of performances, go to SomersPointBeachConcerts.com.