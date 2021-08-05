The Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point is proud to announce the 2021 Somers Point Garden Contest winners. We received over 30 entries representing a cross section of our city. Happily, we have expanded the number of categories and winners to recognize the wonderful variety, sizes, and exceptional creativity reflected by our enthusiastic Somers Point gardeners. Thank you to everyone who entered for allowing us the privilege to share their lovely gardens. The 13 winners will be recognized at the Aug. 26 Somers Point City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Here are the winners by category:
Best Flower Gardens: Tanna Maria Newell (L), Betsy Kohn (M), Heather Lovett (S)
Best Vegetable Gardens: Eileen Slack (L), John Maiorana (M), Joshua Stroker(S)
Best Front Yard: Sevi Agrios
Best Shade Garden: Jim Roscovich
Best Native Garden: Ted Edelman
Best Container Garden: Mary Kay McKenna
Best Community Garden: Somers Point Community First
Best Member of GTGC Garden: Dan and Alive Myers.
In addition we applaud our Honorable Mention entries including: Monica Arleth, Mary Breckley, Pam DeMarco, Rosemary Evans, Tyler Fitzick, Irene Kosachuk & Ross Carlino, Michael DelGuidice, Alexis Flack, Mary Fondi, Gary Gans, Maureen Gibson, Rob & Desiree Hopkins, Constance Kelly, Richard Lovell, Melanie Marhefka, Sandra May and Pat Scamoffa.