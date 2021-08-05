 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Somers Point Garden Contest winners
0 comments

2021 Somers Point Garden Contest winners

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point is proud to announce the 2021 Somers Point Garden Contest winners. We received over 30 entries representing a cross section of our city. Happily, we have expanded the number of categories and winners to recognize the wonderful variety, sizes, and exceptional creativity reflected by our enthusiastic Somers Point gardeners. Thank you to everyone who entered for allowing us the privilege to share their lovely gardens. The 13 winners will be recognized at the Aug. 26 Somers Point City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Here are the winners by category:

Best Flower Gardens: Tanna Maria Newell (L), Betsy Kohn (M), Heather Lovett (S)

Best Vegetable Gardens: Eileen Slack (L), John Maiorana (M), Joshua Stroker(S)

Best Front Yard: Sevi Agrios

Best Shade Garden: Jim Roscovich

Best Native Garden: Ted Edelman

Best Container Garden: Mary Kay McKenna

Best Community Garden: Somers Point Community First

Best Member of GTGC Garden: Dan and Alive Myers.

In addition we applaud our Honorable Mention entries including: Monica Arleth, Mary Breckley, Pam DeMarco, Rosemary Evans, Tyler Fitzick, Irene Kosachuk & Ross Carlino, Michael DelGuidice, Alexis Flack, Mary Fondi, Gary Gans, Maureen Gibson, Rob & Desiree Hopkins, Constance Kelly, Richard Lovell, Melanie Marhefka, Sandra May and Pat Scamoffa.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News